During boxer Brandon Eagle’s debut fight, those in the crowd did not even know the newcomer’s name.
Despite this, the fans were cheering for him. Stationed in the blue corner, the one usually reserved for the underdog, Eagle won his debut by decision on enemy territory on Saturday, April 8.
“The whole crowd was cheering for him,” said Eagle’s coach Melissa Drywater.
“They didn’t know his name but knew he was out of the blue corner. I’ve been telling him he was the underdog. So give them a dog fight. Crowds love the underdog.”
Through the first two rounds, Eagle was putting up a fight. Going into the final round, the fighter knew he would need to step it up to secure the win by decision. During the final round, Eagle ate some tough body shots but kept his composure to put the fight away.
After the fight, a medical official was surprised that Eagle was throwing the punches he was at the 155-pound weight class. Eagle’s opponent was bloody and battered while Eagle looked like he was barely touched.
As his first fight, Eagle had little to no hype going into the face-off but was able to beat the host gym’s fighter by decision. Despite his opponent having more experience, Eagle still noticed novice mistakes during the fight.
“I boxed a guy that had more experience than I did, but he lacked the discipline of putting in the work,” said Eagle. “He didn’t move his head a lot so I kept popping him. I wasn’t really nervous. I was ready to fight and get it going. I was excited for my first fight.”
Many were surprised that Eagle was making his debut. After just eight months, Eagle has transformed himself into an effective and powerful boxer.
Watching Eagle fight, Drywater sees that he is more than a boxer but a fighter.
“Not only can this kid box but he can fight,” said Drywater. “As a coach, I can teach someone how to box and the beauty and sport of it. But you can’t teach someone how to fight, you have to have that in you.”
Getting to this point was no easy task for Eagle and Drywater though.
When he was younger, Eagle showed an interest in boxing and went through drills with Drywater. Eagle did not stay with it for long though and soon shifted his focus to wrestling. But about eight months ago, Eagle found himself back in the boxing ring for the first time in many years.
Drywater uses a training method between old school and new school. At Booyah Boxing, Drywater uses speed bags, tires, and other traditional methods along with new approaches like sparring.
The combination has turned Eagle into a formidable fighter in less than a year.
“Focus on head movement, speed,” said Eagle on his training focus. “When to dodge and when to counter people. Just a lot of finding those angles and working on that.”
During his eight months with Drywater, she has seen him turn into the hardest-working fighter training under her.
“I knew he was ready,” said Drywater. “He has trained steadily with me for eight months. He is the guy I would have to kick out and make go home.”
After his breakout performance, Eagle has been a hot commodity around the Oklahoma ametuer scene. Immediately after his first fight was over, coaches were approaching Drywater to get Eagle into his next fight.
After a couple of options Eagle has declared his next fight on Saturday, May 20 at the Rumble in the Barrio in Oklahoma City.
Despite how smoothly his first fight went Eagle knows he still needs to improve before his showdown.
“In the fight, I had my arm low, it kept hanging down low,” said Eagle. “I noticed that in the video. I was moving good, I just needed to get my arm up higher.”
The Rumble in the Barrio’s doors open at noon on May 20, with the fights lasting until 6 p.m.
