Seventh grade Tiger becomes state champ

Local seventh-grader Kaidon Drechsler is fast becoming known throughout the state, courtesy of his wrestling prowess.
Most recently on Feb. 4 at the Junior High State Meet, the Tahlequah Middle School student took on six wannabes, and not only won all six matches, but won by pin.
That feat made Drechsler the Junior High State Champion, Division Sixth and Seventh Grades.
Tahlequah Junior High wrestling coach Gary McClure said they did a little investigation, and found that Drechsler was the first Junior High State Champion at Tahlequah since Jimmy Matlock won state in 2001.
“Kaidon is a tough kid,” McClure said. “He was the Pryor Tournament Champion, the Wagoner Tournament Champion, and now this.
“And, he’s done it all in the 140 pound division,” he said.
Throughout the course of the season, Drechsler posted a tournament record of 17-0, which – although impressive – is more impressive with the knowledge that all 17 wins were by pin.
Drechsler also was 9-1 in Duals.
