DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern Oklahoma batted through the order in the eighth inning and scored four runs to beat the RiverHawks 8-6 Tuesday.
Hits were even at 10 apiece, with the loss dropping Northeastern State to 1-2.
After going through the first three innings with only one hit combined, Southeastern opened the home half of the fourth with a single through the left side. The Savage Storm would end up loading the bases with no outs before a double cleared them to take a 3-0 advantage.
Northeastern State matched Southeastern scoring on a bases loaded walk and a hit-by-pitch in the next frame. C.D. White singled through the right side, plating Blaze Brothers to tie the game at 3-3.
Blake Freeman tripled and would be scored on a sac fly in the sixth to give NSU its only game lead.
Southeastern (4-0) matched NSU in the seventh, scoring the tying run on a sac fly. In the eighth, they loaded the bases and plated four off four hits taking an 8-4 advantage.
The RiverHawks didn't go down without a fight in the ninth; Brothers doubled in a run, Brayden Rodden hit an RBI single to get the tying run at the plate with one out. Following at Southeastern pitching change, NSU hit into a game-ending double-play.
Rodden had a two-hit, two-RBI game, Brothers scored two runs, and Matt Kaiser had a two-hit game.
Davin Pollard struck out five in his debut, with five pitchers coming out of the bullpen Tuesday. After allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth, Cal Howard (0-1) was charged with the loss.
Northeastern State will head next to Bethany for a four-game series against Southern Nazarene on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.