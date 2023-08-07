United Wrestling Entertainment is retiring to the Markoma Gym for the first time since the pandemic.
This weekend UWE will announce its return to Markoma for its biggest event of the year, Showdown 13. UWE will have a press conference at 11:30 am on Aug. 12 at the Jack Dobbins Field House Gym at Northeastern State.
During the event, UWE and Xpress Stop will join forces in presenting a check to the Tahlequah Outlaws Special Olympics team with money they collected for the group in June.
Along with the check presentation, there will be interviews, a contract signing for the main event of Showdown 13, and Fuel is set to announce his mystery tag-team partner.
Showdown 13 is scheduled for Sept. 23.
