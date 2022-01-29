PARK HILL -- The Keys Cougars, smarting from a whipping incurred earlier in the week, learned their lesson well, according to Coach Grag Barnes, and came out with a vengeance against the Sequoyah Indians, Friday night, claiming a 49-33 victory.
The Indians couldn't buy a bucket in the first quarter, due in part to just being off a bit, and in part because of the relentless, tenacious defense by their Keys' counterparts.
The Cougars rattled home 12 points in the first period, but their strong defense held a normally hot-shooting Sequoyah Indians team to a single two-point basket.
The Indians began to get untracked a bit in the second quarter, tallying nine points, versus Keys' six, but the damage had already been done, and Keys took an 18-11 point advantage into the dressing room at halftime.
Coach Barnes didn't divulge what he said to the Cougars in the dressing room, but it probably wasn't, "Boys, you're looking good out there."
Whatever he said, it worked. The Cougars powered out of halftime, fired up, ready to play ball. They outscored Sequoyah 14-5 in the third quarter, doubling the Indians 32-16, as the final eight minutes kicked off.
The fourth quarter was a barn-burner, with both teams ramming home their best quarter of the game. It was evenly matched, too, as each team rallied behind 17 points in the period for the final 16-point margin of victory, 49-33.
"Defense carried us tonight," Barnes said. "We had just about everybody back tonight..
"We kinda got embarrassed Tuesday night, and we had a fire that we weren't gonna let that happen again," he said.
"We had a lot of fun tonight, we weren't having much fun Tuesday," he added. "Hopefully we can build on this tonight. We have three tough ones next week," he said.
The 10-5 Cougars travel to Vian on Monday, Oktaha on Tuesday, and Central (Sallisaw) on Friday.
Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said although the Indians were still shorthanded, it was still just basketball.
"No matter who's out there on the floor, it's still basketball, you have to rotate on defense, block out on the boards, things like that, and we didn't do that," Walker said.
"We had some good looks early on, we just couldn't knock them down," he said.
The Indians are now 3-14, and will play at Silo on Saturday. They will be at home on Monday against Claremore Sequoyah.
Leaders in Friday's game included Lane Taylor with 14 for Keys, while Levi Hood added 13. Garin Barnes tossed in seven, Michael Mose scored six, Colton Combes racked up four, Josiah Wolff finished with three, and Reed Trimble had two.
Sequoyah was led by Jalen Handle and Alex Elizondo each with seven, Brody Young with six, Jayden Teehee scored five, Tyrell Pritchett finished with four, Kylar RattlingGourd fired in a three-pointer, and Kobe Rider scored one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.