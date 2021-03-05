Locke scores 24 in NSU's loss at Tulsa

TULSA -- Northeastern State's roller coaster season came to a strange close Thursday following a 107-74 exhibition loss to Tulsa.
The game, which was added on Friday, is the first March meeting between the programs since 1925.
For Tulsa, they were playing for a different reason, with their regular-season finale at SMU being canceled. Thursday's game served as a send-off as they finished its regular season at 11-11 overall.
With the MIAA Tournament starting Wednesday and Northeastern State not qualifying, the RiverHawks did their own thing when an opportunity came knocking.
"It was a great experience for the players, and we are grateful to the staff at Tulsa for setting this up with us," said head coach Ja Havens, a former member of the TU coaching staff (2001-05) and completed his first season Thursday at NSU.
Northeastern State's official season ended Saturday with a 78-76 over Rogers State. Due to COVID-19, the RiverHawks played nearly one-fourth of its season in the final ten days, winning three of the last five contests and going 5-17 overall.
Playing with only eight suited for the game, the RiverHawks took an early 6-5 lead on the Golden Hurricane. TU responded with 14 straight and shot a blistering 71-percent in the first half. Northeastern State trailed as many as 27 but rallied as the half closed and had a 17-4 run to get back within 14 on TU with under three minutes left. At the half, NSU trailed 53-34.
The deficit for the RiverHawks continued into the second half, with Tulsa shooting over 62-percent.
Troy Locke shot 8-for-10 from the field and closed his NSU time with a 24 point afternoon. Christian Cook had 16 points, and Trey Sampson scored 15.
Tulsa finished the game shooting 65.6-percent and dropped 14 treys on NSU. The Golden Hurricane had six in double-figures.
The contest is the first of two games between the programs, with the later contest to be played in the fall of 2021.
