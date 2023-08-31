Everyone in Cherokee County knows that this weekend’s Cherokee National Holiday is the biggest week in the area every year.
While some people might be going out for the local vendors, the inter-tribe powwow, or Dalalapalooza, some of the most interesting events of the weekend will be the traditional games on Saturday, Sept. 2. For more information about this weekend’s games continue reading below:
Cornstalk shoot | 8 a.m.
As the name suggests, cornstalk shooting has an archer shooting at cornstalks. The cornstalks are usually placed 100 yards away from the shooters.
Everything involved in this sport is homemade by the shooters. The cornstalks are hand-picked and are chosen because of their bigger diameter. Arrows are made of river cane, dogwood, or cedar, with metal shafts that are five to eight inches long.
Marbles | 9 a.m.
While it sounds like normal marbles will be played this weekend, it is really on a much grander scale.
While the most commonly known form of marbles is played with marbles roughly gravel size, this form of marbles is played with marbles the size of billiards.
The field is about 100 feet in length, an L shape with five holes. Players aim for the different holes and once they make it to the second hole, they can begin to knock off other players’ marbles. Whoever gets their marble through all five holes and then back through is declared the winner.
The game can be played in teams or individually.
Chunkey | 11 a.m.
This is a game that has been played for 100s of years in the Cherokee Nation. To start this game, a player rolls a stone, and the other players throw spears and whoever gets closest to its stopping spot wins.
Hatchet throw | 1 p.m.
In this game, players stand around 12 feet from the wooden target. The hatchet must turn over at least once in the air before making contact with the target. Each throw that sticks in the target is one point.
Stickball shoot-out | 1 p.m.
The precursor to lacrosse will figure out who has the best aim of the best stickball players. There will be men vs. men, women vs. women, and youth categories. The winner will take home $250.
