The Tahlequah girls' basketball program has continued a postseason streak.
Announced Thursday, the Lady Tigers will host a Class 5A East Regional Tournament for the fifth consecutive year under head coach David Qualls.
Qualls has led the program to four straight regional championships.
"That's something every preseason when you have a team meeting and set your goals out...I think one every year that's always come up is wanting to be able to host a regional," Qualls said. "It doesn't mean you're going to get to the state tournament, but it's a good start. You put yourself in position to get two more home games."
Ranked second, Tahlequah (16-2) has four games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Lady Tigers will host Claremore in a noon tipoff Saturday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. They will host Glenpool Tuesday, Feb. 16, and close with road games against Claremore (Feb. 18) and 5A No. 12 Pryor (Feb. 19).
Top-seeded Tahlequah will open the regional tournament against No. 4 seed Tulsa Edison in a scheduled 8 p.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the TMAC. Tulsa Will Rogers (No. 2 seed) will face third-seeded Collinsville in the regional opener at 6 p.m.
The Lady Tigers, who are 10-2 against ranked teams, go into Saturday's contest having won a season-best nine games in a row. They defeated 5A No. 9 Coweta, 63-51, in their last outing on Feb. 5 at the TMAC. Tahlequah is the current frontrunner in the Metro Lakes Conference with a perfect 9-0 record and can clinch its second title since the 2017-18 season with a win over the Lady Zebras.
"Traditionally, you look at the Metro Lakes Conference and it has always been a really good conference," Qualls said. "There's a lot of programs in that conference with a lot of tradition. Ideally, your goal is if you can finish in the top two or three you've got a good chance to make it to state just because the conference has sent so many teams to the state tournament.
"It's pretty special to be sitting here undefeated right now. It's kept us motivated to have a chance to win the conference this year and maybe run the table."
Edison has lost its last 11 games since opening the season with a 56-52 win over Tulsa Nathan Hale on Dec. 4. Tahlequah defeated the Lady Eagles, 76-18, on the opening day of the Catoosa Port City Classic on Jan. 21.
The Lady Tigers have also beaten both Collinsville and Will Rogers during the regular season. They defeated then-No. 7 Rogers, 43-35, to open the Tahlequah Invitational on Dec. 10, and escaped then-No. 16 Collinsville, 52-50, at the TMAC on Jan. 12. Tahlequah and Collinsville were scheduled to play in Collinsville on Tuesday, Feb. 9 but the contest was canceled due to weather conditions.
Rogers, currently ranked 12th, is 12-4 overall. Collinsville is ranked 19th and sitting at 6-10 overall. The Lady Ropers have won their last eight games, including a 39-9 win over Edison in their last outing. The Lady Cardinals broke a five-game losing streak after defeating Claremore, 35-23, on Feb. 5.
The Lady Tigers are the No. 2 overall seed in the East Regional behind top-seeded and top-ranked Sapulpa. Sapulpa handed Tahlequah one of its two regular season losses in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 9. It's the last time Tahlequah has tasted defeat.
Tigers will be at Sapulpa Regional: Tahlequah will be the No. 3 seed and visit Sapulpa to begin postseason play on Friday, Feb. 26.
The Tigers, who are 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick, will host Claremore Saturday in a scheduled 1:30 p.m. start at the TMAC. They close regular season play with three games next week. They host Glenpool on Feb. 16, and travel to Claremore (Feb. 18) and Pryor (Feb. 19).
In the 5A Regional at Sapulpa, the Tigers will open against No. 10 and second-seeded Claremore (10-4) in a 6 p.m. start. Top-seeded and sixth-ranked Sapulpa (9-10) will take on No. 4 seed Durant (2-14) in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Tahlequah has won four of its last five games, including a 49-45 win over No. 7 Coweta on Feb. 5 at the TMAC.
