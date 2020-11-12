When it comes to overall experience and star power, Northeastern State appears to be in great shape heading into the 2020-21 basketball season.
The RiverHawks return seven players with game experience, including their top two leading scorers, and seven players who had at a minimum of four starts. They return 86 percent of their scoring and 79 percent of their rebounding.
“We’ve got a group that’s been playing together for three or four years,” NSU head coach Fala Bullock said. “I feel like that experience is going to help us and our depth will help us. I think our group is meshing very well together and it’s going to be about the team. I think that experience is finally going to show on the court, hopefully in the win-loss column.”
Despite the returning numbers, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday, has picked NSU to finish 12th in the standings.
NSU went 5-21 overall and 3-16 in the MIAA last season under Bullock, who will be in her fourth season.
“Preseason polls are part of the game. I think we just have to do our job and focus on us," Bullock said. "Last year we were able to hang in with good teams and just not finish off a couple games that would have improved our record a little bit. We are just going to stay humble and stay in our lane. I think our girls are ready to do that."
Everything starts with do-it-all senior guard Cenia Hayes.
Hayes led the RiverHawks in scoring for a second straight year in 2019-20, averaging 14.7 points. She was 10th in the MIAA in scoring, sixth in made 3-pointers (59) and fourth in free throw shooting at 84.7 percent. Hayes also led NSU in rebounding (5.9 per game), shot 40.8 percent overall and a team-high 35.8 percent from 3-point territory.
“Cenia’s a natural-born competitor. That’s what she is,” Bullock said. “She loves basketball and she just loves competing. She’s a very quiet, reserved personality in general. Cenia’s improved every single year.”
Bullock wants more from her standout.
“Our challenge for her now is to kick up the mic on being a vocal leader,” Bullock said. “Cenia’s got the skill set, that’s never been in question. I think our challenge has been that leadership piece and having a consistent, constant voice in our practices, in our games when things aren’t going our way. The goal for her this year is to add a little bit more responsibility in terms of leading the team, and not just coming in and doing her job.”
Senior guard Shae Sanchez also returns as a prime scoring option.
Sanchez was the only other player to average in double figures last season at 12.3 points. She shot 39.2 percent overall and was second on the team behind Hayes in 3-point field goals with 34. Sanchez was second in assists with 43.
“Shae’s had a really great preseason and she had a great first year as a transfer,” Bullock said. “This is a tough league to transfer into and as a first-year player to be able to put the ball in the basket the way she does...she’s just got a natural ability to score, and she’s proficient. She can do so many different things and she’s fun to watch. She’s already looking better this year, she’s gained some weight, she’s gotten faster…all of those things have been helpful for her to get herself going.”
The biggest question is what can NSU get in production after Hayes and Sanchez?
Other returnees are guards Maegan Lee and Morgan Lee, and forwards Zaria Collins, Cielo McClain and Britney Ho. Maegan Lee had 18 starts and averaged 5.8 points, Morgan Lee had 15 starts and averaged 3.8 points, Collins averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, McClain averaged 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, and Ho averaged 4.5 points and just under three rebounds.
“The twins [Meagan and Morgan] have grown a lot,” Bullock said. “I think their confidence is where we want it to be. They’ve shown they can put the ball in the basket and that they aren’t just defenders. Cielo is a grinder that’s started some games. I think our two freshman-turned-sophomores, Britney and Zaria, are going to be helpful. Their confidence is good. Zaria has had an incredible offseason and her body has changed for the better. Britney’s gotten stronger and more physical on the inside, and I think that’s going to help us.
“I think having an inside presence is going to help us significantly to draw that pressure off Cenia and Shae. When we can get people to have to double down because we’re doing some scoring inside...I think that’s going to help us tremendously.”
The RiverHawks will also rely on newcomers that include transfers Kiarra Brooks and Jessica Barrow, redshirt freshmen Aubrey Brown, Reagan Brown, Isabella Regalado and Tess Talo Tomokino, and freshman Patrycja Pawlata.
Brooks, a junior and Sapulpa product, started in 56 games over two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds and two assists. Barrow, a sophomore, was a 2020 All-Orange Empire Conference First Team selection after averaging 18 points and 6.7 rebounds at Cypress College in California.
The RiverHawks’ season opener on Thursday, Nov. 19 against Northwest Missouri at the NSU Event Center will be the first Northeastern State athletic event in 251 days since the COVID-19 pandemic took form in March.
It’s been a challenge over the offseason for all involved in the program.
“It’s had its challenging moments and it’s had its really positive moments,” Bullock said. “To watch our girls get so excited when they heard we were going to get to play this year was a peak moment. We’ve been working really hard on just taking every day and making the most of it. It’s allowed us to focus on ourselves and figuring out ways to improve our program. I think the girls have done phenomenal at staying masked up, just being really aware of their social distancing, getting their daily checks and doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
