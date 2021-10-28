LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: RiverHawks will try to break a 4-game losing streak Saturday against Washburn

Northeastern State will try to reverse a trend Saturday when it goes on the road to face Washburn in a 1 p.m. kickoff in Topeka, Kansas.
The RiverHawks (2-6 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA) have dropped their last four games after starting the season 2-2. They suffered a 59-7 setback to No. 10 Northwest Missouri last week at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Ichabods enter Saturday at 6-2 overall and 6-2 in the MIAA. They have won three straight games, one of which came against previously second-ranked Northwest Missouri, 17-16, on Oct. 16.
NSU, who will play two or its final three games on the road, was limited to just 101 total yards of offense against the Bearcats. The only score came from the defense on a Jordan Lamotte 23-yard interception return for a touchdown right before halftime.
The RiverHawks used three different quarterbacks — starter Grant Elerick, Jacob Frazier and Ben Ward — for the second consecutive week. Frazier completed 10 of 18 passes for 55 yards and threw an interception, Elerick completed 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards, and Ward completed both of his attempts for one yard.
The RiverHawks had just one play go over 20 yards, a 34-yard completion from Frazier to receiver Mark Wheeland. They averaged 1.8 yards per play, converted 3 of 16 on third downs, punted 11 times, and were limited to 25 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Defensively, NSU allowed 648 total yards, 387 of those on the ground. The Bearcats had two 100-yard rushers, and quarterback Mike Hohensee completed 15 of 19 passes for 143 yards with three touchdowns.
The only positives were three takeaways by the Northeastern State defense as Lamotte and Isaac Little each had an interception, and Dawandrick Crockett had a fumble recovery.
Washburn is led offensively by quarterback Mitch Schurig, running backs Taylon Peters and Zach Willis, and receiver James Letcher, Jr. Schurig is completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,861 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Peters and Willis have combined to rush for 713 yards and five TDs, and Letcher has 45 receptions for 640 yards and seven scores.
The Ichabods are led defensively by defensive end Malik Fall. Fall has 32 total tackles, nine quarterback sacks, five quarterback hurries, 12.5 tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Following Saturday’s game, the RiverHawks return home Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on Fort Hays State and close the season on the road against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Nov. 13.
