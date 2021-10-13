Tahlequah will try to take that next step Thursday when it begins Class 5A Fastpitch Softball State Tournament play against Durant in a 6:30 p.m. start at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The third-seeded Lady Tigers haven’t advanced beyond the quarterfinal round over the previous four years they’ve reached the state tournament. Two of their early exits came in losses to Durant in 2018 and 2019. They fell to Claremore in last year’s quarterfinals.
Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray, who guided the Lady Tigers to a 27-9 overall record, feels his most balanced team can knock down the door this time.
“This group, in my opinion, is the most complete group I’m going to take up there,” Ray said. “I feel good about where we’re at. This group doesn’t care what names are across the jersey of the opponent. We’re going to go do what we do, and you’re going to have to play to beat us.”
The Lady Tigers are currently on a season-best eight-game win streak. They outscored Tulsa Nathan Hale, McAlester and Collinsville, 42-1, on their way to a regional championship last week in Tahlequah.
Sixth-seeded Durant will enter with a 23-13 overall mark. The Lady Lions split with Tahlequah in District 5A-4 matchups earlier this season. Durant defeated the Lady Tigers, 2-1, in extra innings on Sept. 4 in Durant, and Tahlequah took the second matchup, 2-0, on Sept. 11 in Tahlequah.
“We’re both very familiar with one another,” Ray said. “They’ve been in our district ever since I’ve been here, and probably before then. We’re familiar with their personnel, and they’re familiar with our personnel. We’ve got a game plan going in. We’ll roll the ball out there and see what happens on Thursday night.”
The Lady Lions are led by pitcher Abi Gregory, an Arkansas Tech commit.
“She’s a power pitcher that throws a fastball, curve ball and rise ball,” Ray said. “They’re going to try to strike you out. She works both sides of the plate and works all four quadrants of the zone. The key is you’ve got to lay off the pitches outside the zone and when you do get a pitch to hit you’ve got to put a good swing on it.”
Gregory recorded four strikeouts and allowed just three hits against Tahlequah in the first meeting. She gave up four hits and struck out four in her second outing.
“We need those hits with runners in scoring position,” Ray said. “Abi’s done a good job the first two times against us of minimizing the damage and making quality pitches when she needs to, and getting that strikeout or ground ball to get out of a jam.”
The Lady Lions defeated Claremore, 5-1, to win a regional championship last week.
Senior shortstop Lexi Hannah and senior first baseman Hailey Enlow lead the Tahlequah offense. Hannah is hitting .406 from the top of the lineup with a .463 on-base percentage and leads the team in hits (43), runs scored (39) and stolen bases. In the middle of the lineup, Enlow has a team-high .424 batting average and also leads the team in doubles (12), RBIs (23) and on-base percentage (.474).
Junior Jayley Ray is second on the team in RBIs with 22 and is hitting .376, and sophomore Jadyn Buttery is hitting .333 with 20 runs driven in. Junior Charlea Cochran has a team-best 18 walks and a .432 on-base percentage.
“Offensively, there’s no holes in the lineup,” Ray said. “There’s no automatic outs, one through nine. We can hit and run, we can bunt and run, we can try to small ball. As the stats show offensively, you’ve got a team batting average of .358 with eight or nine kids hitting .300 or better and a couple of .400 hitters. Defensive fielding percentage as a team, we’re sitting at around .945, and when you look at our earned run average with Mikah [Vann] in the circle…in all three phases of the game, I feel like it’s the most complete unit that we’re taking.”
Junior Mikah Vann has a 20-6 won-loss record in the pitcher’s circle with an earned run average of 1.32 in 148 innings pitched. Vann has collected 150 strikeouts and has issued just 21 walks. In two complete-game outings against Durant, Vann allowed nine hits and had eight strikeouts and two walks in 15 innings.
Tahlequah went 4-1 during the regular season against other teams in this year’s state tournament. Other than the split with Durant, the Lady Tigers defeated Pryor twice and defeated top-seeded Piedmont, 6-4, in their second game of the season on Aug. 10.
In other quarterfinal matchups Thursday, Piedmont takes on El Reno in the opener at 11 a.m., Carl Albert faces Pryor at 1:30 p.m., and Guthrie plays Coweta in a 4 p.m. start.
