LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK: RiverHawks host Washburn Saturday after Thursday setbacks

The Northeastern State basketball teams will try to bounce back from Thursday home losses when they host Washburn Saturday at the NSU Event Center.
The NSU men dropped their second consecutive game Thursday in a 79-65 setback to Emporia State. The RiverHawks, now 10-11 overall and 5-10 in MIAA play, tip off at 3:30 p.m.
The NSU women suffered their fourth straight loss to Emporia State, 72-69, and fell to 4-16 and 2-12. The RiverHawks begin Saturday’s doubleheader with a 1:30 p.m. start.
RiverHawks can’t find an answer for Emporia’s Tray Buchanan: Tray Buchanan poured in a game-high 32 points and connected on five 3-pointers to carry the Hornets to a 79-65 win over the RiverHawks Thursday at the NSU Event Center.
Buchanan played in all 40 minutes and shot 11 of 23 overall from the floor. He went 5 for 12 from 3-point territory, 5 for 5 from the free throw line, pulled down five rebounds and added a team-high three assists.
Emporia State also received 21 points from Jumah’Ri Turner and 15 from Kaden Evans. Turner shot 9 of 15 overall, and Evans joined Buchanan with five 3s.
The Hornets, who improved to 16-5 overall and 11-4 in the MIAA, shot 53.6 percent overall and knocked down 12 3-pointers. Emporia State won its second game in a row and improved to 7-2 on the road.
NSU was paced by Emeka Obukwelu’s 16 points, while Christian Cook followed with 15 and Dillon Bailey added 13. The RiverHawks shot 40 percent overall and went 17 of 19 from the foul line.
The RiverHawks will try to regroup Saturday when they face a Washburn team that enters play at 13-7 overall and 10-4 in the MIAA. The Ichabods, led by Tyler Geiman (13.5 points) and Jalen Lewis (13.4 points) have won their last three games and are 4-2 on the road.
Northeastern State defeated Washburn, 85-82, in the first meeting on Dec. 20 in Topeka, Kansas.
Langstaff and Collins’ double-doubles not enough: Maleeah Langstaff and Zaria Collins combined for 39 points and 23 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to get the RiverHawks past Emporia State Thursday as NSU suffered a 72-69 loss at the NSU Event Center.
The Hornets, sparked by Ehlaina Hartman’s 24 points and 12 rebounds, scored six unanswered points in the final minute. They improved to 11-9 overall and 6-8 in the MIAA.
Langstaff finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to produce her eighth double-double of the season. She shot 10 of 18 overall and went 6 of 9 from the free throw line. Langstaff also recorded three assists.
Off the bench, Collins added 13 points and 11 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season. Collins shot 6 of 14 overall and seven of her rebounds came on the offensive end.
The RiverHawks, who lost their fourth straight game, dropped to 4-16 overall and 2-12 in MIAA play.
Washburn enters Saturday’s matchup at 9-10 and 7-6. Led by Hunter Bentley’s 12.6 points per game, Washburn suffered an 80-47 setback to Missouri Western in its last outing on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Saturday’s meeting will be the first of the season. NSU visits Washburn on Feb. 22.
