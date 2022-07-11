Keys head football coach Adam Hass is entering his third year as head coach of the Keys football Cougars, and he has a pretty decent legacy to live up to. In his first season, which, incidentally, was also his first head coaching position, he piloted the Cougars three deep into the state playoffs.
Last year, the Cougars made the playoffs, although they lost in the first round to a very good Eufaula team. Eight starters graduated from that team.
Many coaches would be concerned about losing eight starters, but not Hass. More about that later.
Hess graduated from McAlister High School in 1997, then played football for four years at Southwestern College in Kansas, where he graduated in 2001.
He started his coaching career in Kemp, Texas, then after five years, he took a coaching position at Collinsville, OK. He said he was at Collinsville for nine years as an assistant coach.
“Then I took the head coaching job here two years ago,” he said, “and am starting my third season.”
He and his wife, Jackie, have three sons: Stoney, 13, Styner, 9, and Steele, about to turn 8.
“That’s enough about me,” he said.
Back to talking about the Cougars, Hass said although eight graduated last year, all eight had dominant roles.
“We have six or seven returning starters, but some of their positions are going to be redefined,” he said.
One of those returning starters is senior Colton Combs. “Colton has played a little bit of Y, a little bit of receiver, but this year, he’s taken over the helm at quarterback,” Hass said. “Behind him will be Parker Keller, who’s a junior, and Cash Trammell, who’s a freshman.”
Cooper Hamilton, one of the six seniors on this year’s Cougars, will be returning at tailback. Another senior, Garrett Glory, returns as H-back and wide receiver, while Austin Davis, who was the starting center and inside linebacker his freshman year, as well as his sophomore year, is expected to add his junior year to his resume.
A fourth member of Super Six, the seniors, is defensive back/wide receiver Bronc Quetone. James Perriman and Izaiah Granan are both seniors, and both play on the offensive and defensive lines.
Hass said junior Brian Dodge would be counted on to help out at tailback and defensive back. “I also think Stanley Adamson is going to help us out at linebacker, he’s a junior, and Adden (Aid-en) Shaw, a sophomore, he’s going to help us out at linebacker,” he said.
“Levi Kellner (Jr.) will help us on the defensive line,” Hass said, “Eli Scott (Jr.) will help us on the lines on both sides of the ball this year.
“We have a lot of youth, and I know somebody’s going to step up, it always happens, we’re just just not sure yet who it might be,” he said.
Hass named a few freshmen who could get significant playing time, including Trevian Guthrie, Ryan Kirk, Trammell, a back-up quarterback, will also be playing some linebacker, and Tyson Robinson. “All these kids are good athletes, and could easily be expected to step up for us,” he said. “Clancy Quetone, Bronc’s little brother, is a sophomore, and he’ll definitely help us out this year.
“We’re still developing an identity throughout the summer workouts and 7-on-7, we’ll just have to see what shakes out,” he said.
Hass said the Cougars are probably a little smaller in size up front than most of the other teams in the District, but everywhere else they were about par with the other teams.
When asked where the Cougars’ strength was, Hass didn’t hesitate. “Special team,” he said. “A lot of the guys we have back, have experience on special teams.
“Right now, it’s hard to say. Right now, we’re adapting to the team we have, so we're a little bit different on offense, and we’re a little bit different on defense,” he said. “The important thing is we are progressing, and that we’re getting better.
“We’re still sorting out our defense,” he added. “Last year we played a lot of Okie, a lot of odd-front. At this point, and in spring football, we played a lot of even front.
“We’re still trying to find out what our identity is,” he said, “what we’re going to be able to hang our hat on.”
Offensively, Hass said the Cougars will definitely “…be in the gun, we’ll be in the gun. Sometimes we’ll be in 10-personnnell, 11-personnell, zero-personnell, and then at some point we may be in 20-personnell.
“We’re going to do a little bit of everything,” he said.
Hass said he would be the Defensive Coordinator, while Justin Brown will be the Offensive Coordinator. The rest of the coaching staff includes a 46 year veteran of coaching, Paul Whitley, Brandon Richardson, and Josh Harrington.
He added that Vian is the preseason consensus to win the District.
The Cougars will have two scrimmages. Aug. 19, they will host Central/Stigler at 6:00 p.m. The following Friday, also at 6:00 p.m., the Cougars will travel to Spiro for their final scrimmage.
The Cougars open with three straight home games, Sept. 2 against Gore, Sept. 9 against Stilwell, and Sept. 16 against Keifer.
They will travel to Roland, Sept. 23, then return home Sept. 30 for Homecoming against Prague.
Nobody wants to miss the Oct. 7 game. That’s when the Cougars and the Sequoyah Indians clash in their version of Bedlam, the Cherokee County Showdown, complete with a trophy. “I have that trophy in my office right now,” Hass said, “and I hope it stays there.” This year’s Showdown will be at Sequoyah.
The Cougars will play two Thursday games in a row, both at home, against Warner on Oct. 13, and Senior Night against Vian, Oct. 20.
They will close out their regular season at Okemah, Oct. 28, and at Henryetta, Nov. 4. All regular season games will kick off at 7:00 p.m.
Important members of the support staff include the student managers, who keep plenty of water available for the coaches and team members, as well as running errands for the coaches, minor first aid, and other menial duties. This year’s Cougar student managers include junior Taylor Petree, sophomores Ashton Deardueff, Ashlynn Carlile, Elizabeth Holland, and Daphne Travis, and freshman Gillian Howe.
