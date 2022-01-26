Lopers hold off RiverHawks, 58-46

Northeastern State's third-quarter rally came up short with (14/17) Nebraska-Kearney limiting the RiverHawks to nine points in the final ten minutes of play en route to a 58-46 win on Tuesday afternoon.
For the first time this season, NSU didn't have a player in double-figures but had eight contributing to their scoring effort. Morgan Lee paced the team with eight points; her sister Maegan Lee scored seven along with Ashton Hackler.
The RiverHawks held the Lopers in check for most of the first half, and it was an 18-17 Loper advantage with five minutes to the intermission. Nebraska-Kearney finished the half shooting 5-for-8 from the field and out-scoring the RiverHawks 12-6 to take a 30-21 lead into the locker room.
A 3:27 run by Northeastern State late in the third quarter opened the door for a comeback with 13 unanswered points. Following a Maegan Lee layup with 2:08 remaining in the third, NSU was within two (39-37) of the Lopers.
Northeastern State couldn't get a game-tying bucket and, on UNK's next possession, got a layup to open up an 8-0 run of their own. Miscues plagued NSU down the stretch run with seven of their 16 turnovers in the final ten minutes. The RiverHawks' offense was limited to just six possessions as UNK closed out the 16th consecutive win over NSU.
The RiverHawks shot 45.2-percent on the floor (19-42) and were limited to 19 rebounds.
UNK's Elisa Backes was the game's leading scorer with 17 points off the bench as the Lopers improve to 16-3 (11-2 MIAA)
Northeastern State (4-13, 2-9 MIAA) has a day off before visiting Pittsburg State on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
