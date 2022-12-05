KEARNEY, Nebraska – Nebraska-Kearney controlled the paint Saturday, Dec. 3 and handed Northeastern State a 79-46 road loss. The Lopers scored 23 points near the basket while the RiverHawks were shut out.
Courtney Lee was NSU's lone player in double-figures with 13 points, Jaylee Kindred and Ashton Hackler both had nine.
UNK limited the RiverHawks to just six three-point attempts on the afternoon and connected on just one, a season-low for NSU.
Northeastern State trailed 20-14 following the first stanza, but a seven-point second period allowed the Lopers to pull away for its eighth consecutive win this season.
The Lopers (8-1, 2-0 MIAA) had three in double-figures, with Shiloh McCool leading both teams with 17 points.
Kindred paced NSU with six rebounds, Patrycja Pawlata added five with six points.
The RiverHawks shot 37% (20-54) from the field as they dropped their second consecutive game to fall to 4-3 overall (1-2 MIAA).
Northeastern State will return home to host Emporia State on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
