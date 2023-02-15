High school wrestling in Oklahoma in Class 5A is divided into East Regionals and West Regionals. Tahlequah falls into the East Regionals category, and the Tahlequah Lady Tiger wrestlers have something to brag about.
The East Regionals were held in Sallisaw Feb. 13-14. Mandi Ingram, of the Lady Tigers, took on five opponents in the tournament, pinning the first four and losing in the championship round. Ingram finished second and will advance to the State Meet in Oklahoma City,
Ingram, with a record of 17-4, opened her portion of the bracket against Allison Richardson, 5-10, of Holland Hall. The Tahlequah junior took exactly 35 seconds to pin her opponent and move on to the next leg of the bracket.
In round two, Ingram met Hannah Miller, a 23-8 wrestler from Harrah. This time, Ingram pinned her opponent in 38 seconds.
Round three pitted her against Grove's Kaybrie Sharp, bringing a record of 19-9. Ingram defeated Sharp by pin as well, taking just 43 seconds to do it.
The semi-final round put Ingram in the ring with the number two seed in the tournament, Ashlyn Sagely, a Broken Arrow junior with a 25-14 record. It took Ingram a little longer to pin Sagely, but she did pin her with 10 seconds left in the first two-minute period at the 1:50 mark.
In the championship round, freshman Brooke Pate, of Bixby, sporting a 21-6 record, and Ingram locked horns. Tahlequah Coach Travis Kirby said in the championship round, Ingram went out and took Pate down in the finals, then let her go. The pair wrestled to a 3-3 tie, then Ingram said Pate had a hold on Ingram.
"Mandi just turned, and she turned into it instead of away from it, and the Bixby girl put her on her back. Unfortunately, the referee called a pretty quick pin, and that was that," said Kirby.
The top five finishers from Regionals qualify for the State meet, Feb. 24-25, at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. Kirby said there will be five girls from the East Regionals, and five girls from the West Regionals at the State meet.
Kirby said the boys' Regionals will be Feb. 17-18 in Pryor. The top five from Regionals will also be at the State Meet at the OKC Fairgrounds, Feb. 24-25.
"They will be all wrestling at the same time in there," said Kirby. "We're hoping we have some boys qualify this weekend."
