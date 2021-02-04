Madison Taylor signs with NSU

Byron Beers | Daily Press

Tahlequah senior forward Madison Taylor, left, signed a soccer letter of intent with Northeastern State Thursday at the TMAC. Stacie Grooms, right, will be in her first season as Tahlequah head coach.

Tahlequah senior forward Madison Taylor, left, signed a soccer letter of intent with Northeastern State Thursday at the TMAC. Stacie Grooms, right, will be in her first season as Tahlequah head coach.

Tags

Trending Video