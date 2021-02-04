Tahlequah senior forward Madison Taylor, left, signed a soccer letter of intent with Northeastern State Thursday at the TMAC. Stacie Grooms, right, will be in her first season as Tahlequah head coach.
Madison Taylor signs with NSU
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Homemaker. Died February 2nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services February 8th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Westmoreland Rose Cemetery. Visitation February 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
OKLAHOMA CITY [mdash] Eric Shelton Ballew passed away on January 26, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Eric was born December 5, 1976 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Robert (Bob) and Cynthia (Cindy) Brooks Ballew. He grew up in Cookson Ok with the Brooks family owning Cookson Village Resort. He the…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Charles F. Hawkins 78 year old Housing Authority Inspector of Tahlequah transitioned on January 26, 2021. No services are planned. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneralo.com Green Country Funeral Home
