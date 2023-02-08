MAKING HER MARK: Former Lady Tiger basketball player shines in KCAC

Former Tahlequah Lady Tiger basketball player Kloe Bowin is quickly making her mark in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot and 2-inch sophomore forward for Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, was named KCAC Defensive player of the Week on Feb. 6.
Against McPherson, a team that boasts a strong frontcourt, Bowin was a defensive force in both the passing lanes and under the basket. She recorded three blocked shots, and three steals in the game.
Then against Bethany, she recorded four blocks and one steal, while averaging 4.5 rebounds per game.
Bowin’s performance was instrumental in helping the Tabor Lady Blue Jays win both games, avenging losses to both earlier in the season.
The win over Bethany closed the gap to one game, and moved the Lady Blue Jays into third place in the KCAC.
