MAKING THE JUMP: Tahlequah moves to Class 6A

Changes are coming for Tahlequah High School athletics.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced reclassifications Wednesday, and Tahlequah will be making the jump to Class 6A in a number of sports.
Cross Country, basketball, baseball, track and field, golf, tennis and soccer will each be 6A for the 2021-22 academic year. Volleyball remains in question. The changes will not apply to football, fastpitch softball or wrestling in 2021-22. Slowpitch softball already competes in 6A.
It wasn’t the best day for Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud when he was informed of the changes.
Cloud, like some others, was wanting a freeze put in place on reclassification after COVID-19 distorted enrollment numbers across the board.
“It’s been a long day,” Cloud said. “We’ve always been on that 5A-6A bubble here at Tahlequah, so we look at the numbers pretty regularly. I’ve been working on this since the last week of May, and that was with Board of Directors talking to members of the OSSAA or other athletic directors, and we tried to get in front of this thing. In the last three weeks it’s all I’ve been spending my time on is talking to the OSSAA Board of Directors about doing the right thing here.
“The OSSAA, I have no faith in them. They’ll tell you one thing to your face and then write an email, saying something totally different. There’s 414 schools in Oklahoma that play in the OSSAA and 350 of them had enrollments that were lower than last year, so if that’s not a discrepancy saying that there’s something wrong with our system, I mean why wouldn’t you freeze the numbers? If 350 schools had lower enrollment then they would know the numbers are out of whack.”
The Tahlequah football program will begin participating in 6A-II beginning in 2022. It will be the first time the Tigers have been on the 6A level since 2007. Tahlequah will join Bartlesville, Muskogee, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Putnam City West, Sand Springs, Stillwater and Oklahoma City US Grant in District 1. District 2 will include Oklahoma City Capitol Hill, Choctaw, Edmond Deer Creek, Lawton, Oklahoma City Northwest Classen, Ponca City, Putnam City and Putnam City North.
Another concern for Cloud is revenue and travel.
“There’ll be a lot more travel, and I think revenue will go down, predominantly in the 6A-11 stuff for football,” he said. “Revenues will be down across the state. People don’t want to drive three hours to watch a high school football game, just your normal fan. They’ll drive 45 minutes, but they’re not going to drive three hours, they’re not going to drive to Oklahoma City on a Friday night, and vice versa, they’re not going to drive to Tahlequah on a Friday night. I think it hurts us financially.”
