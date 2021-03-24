Tahlequah's Hayden Smith, Trey Young, Qua'shon Leathers, Hayden Wagers and Tyler Joice each earned All-Metro Lakes Conference honors.
Smith was selected to the Metro Lakes Conference First Team, while Young was a second team selection. Leathers, Wagers and Joice were named honorable mention.
Smith, a sophomore, led the Tigers in scoring, rebounding and overall shooting percentage. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 57.6 percent. Smith, who had nine double-doubles, scored 20 or more points seven times, including a season-high 26 against Skiatook on Jan. 9. He pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds against Collinsville on Jan. 12 and scored at least 10 points 18 times. Smith also averaged 1.2 blocked shots.
Young was also a consistent scorer for the Tigers. The senior guard was in double figures 13 times and posted a season-best 20 points against Glenpool on Jan. 19 where he knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts. Young led the team with 36 made 3-pointers, averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and one steal.
Wagers, a senior forward, averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, two assists and shot 47.8 percent overall from the floor.
Leathers, a senior guard, averaged 6.4 points and led Tahlequah with 1.5 steals per game. Leathers shot 34.8 percent overall and was second on the team with 29 made 3-pointers.
Joice, a junior guard, averaged 5.3 points, led the team with 3.6 assists, pulled down 5.1 rebounds and averaged one steal.
Tahlequah finished the season with a 13-11 overall record under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick. The Tigers went 7-4 in conference play and reached the Class 5A Area Tournament where they suffered a season-ending 48-39 loss to Tulsa Will Rogers. Tahlequah won eight of its final 11 games.
Claremore's Caison Hartloff, a Northeastern State signee, was named the Metro Lakes Conference Most Valuable Player.
