Many good things not enough for Tigers

“We did a lot of good things tonight…but couldn’t get the momentum,” Tahlequah Tigers’ Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said, following the Tigers’ 61-59 loss to the visiting Zebras from Claremore, Feb. 3.
The Tigers actually matched Claremore basket-for-basket in the first quarter, 12-12, and again in the third, 15-15. Then they out-pointed Claremore 17-13 in the fourth.
Most readers have already noticed the second quarter has not been mentioned. Those eight minutes were the Tigers’ undoing. The 15 points the hometown boys put on the board in the period often would have been good enough. Not this time, though, as the Zebras swished the net for 21 points, and a six point halftime lead, 33-27.
Four Tigers scored in the period, including Zeke Guerrero who nailed a pair of treys, Cash McAlvain who dialed long distance once, Donovan Smith who had a couple of baskets, and Brycen Smith who scored two points. Missing from the list is the Tigers’ leading scorer for the season, 6-7 senior post Hayden Smith who was heavily guarded and often double teamed.
The big man overcame the extra coverage in the second half, scoring eight in the third, and six in the fourth, finishing tied for game high-point honors with Donovan Smith, each with 16.
McAlvain checked in with 10 total points, including 2-of-4 from the line, and a pair of threes.
Lukas Wooldridge finished with seven points, including 2-for-2 at the line, and a trey. Guerrero scored six, all in the second period, and Brycen Smith ended the game with four points.
Another big difference in the final score was that despite the fact that both teams went to the free throw line 11 times, Claremore cashed in on 10 freebies, while the Tigers made just seven.
“We came into tonight’s game with every excuse imaginable,” Coach Wooldridge said. “Our guys got past all of that and competed at a high level.”
He said the Tigers needed to put together back-to-back plays to get themselves over the hump, but could never get the momentum together.
“Claremore shot the ball well again, and made some timely plays,” Wooldridge said.
