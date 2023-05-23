Despite having graduated a couple of weeks ago, former Northeastern State soccer player Ryan McCully still has a chance to add to his trophy case.
The former RiverHawks was announced as a finalist for the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Ken B Jones Award. McCully is one of five males and one of 10 student-athlete nominated for the award.
Each team nominates one player from any sport to compete for the award before finalists are whittled down.
McCully is the second straight RiverHawk to make the finalist list after baseball’s Blake Freeman earned a spot last year. Men’s soccer student-athlete Eric Crawford is the only other RiverHawk named a finalist.
Over five years McCully played in 78 games as a member of the starting nine throughout his career. McCully was named team captain prior to the 2021 season. Last season, McCully was picked to MIAA’s All-Region team.
The winner will be announced on June 6 at the MIAA Awards Ceremony.
