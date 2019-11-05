Tahlequah’s Jack McKee and Brady Perez helped the Tigers to a sixth-place finish in the team standings at the Class 5A Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Cross Country State Championship Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
McKee, a sophomore, ran a 17:08.40 to place 19th, and Perez, a senior, closed with a time of 17:16.66 to finish 23rd.
The Tigers, who also had two others inside the top 35, had a top five average time of 17:25.37. They finished behind Mount St. Mary. Guymon won the team title, and Santa Fe South’s Christian Arenivar won the individual championship with a time of 15:45.04.
Junior Eddie Barnes was 32nd overall at 17:30.10, and sophomore Eric Burns immediately followed in 33rd place with a 17:30.37.
Ahmik Davis, a junior, ran a 17:41.32 to finish 40th in the standings, junior Jerron Sherrill was 68th (18:11.20), and junior Blaine Jones was 75th (18:20.31).
Sophomore Lily Couch paced the Lady Tigers, who finished ninth in the team standings. Couch was 17th individually with a time of 20:55.34.
Freshman Salendia Melo closed with a time of 22:27.77 to place 59th, senior Rachel Geasland was 66th (22:49.52), freshman Emma Maxwell was 83rd (23:17.19), junior Neida Aguilar was 86th (23:24.29), junior Charlsie Whittmore was 92nd (23:41.72), and freshman Nayely Gonzalez ran a 23:59.86 to place 99th.
