Metro Lakes Conference champs!

The Tahlequah Tigers freshman basketball team claimed its second straight Metro Lakes Conference championship last weekend. The Tigers defeated Grove, 49-43, in the opening round of the conference tournament, defeated Claremore, 52-42, in the semifinals, and defeated Collinsville, 50-42, in the championship game. Pictured are head coach Brandon Christian, Cale Matlock, Hayden Smith, Cade Mashburn, Coda Bunch, Josh Munoz, Shaun Young, Michael Secratt, Drew Porter, Brice Miggletto and Caleb King.
Obituaries
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Herman Kennicutt AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM, February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Lola Mae Kelley AGE: 85 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: DIED: February 12. 2020 SERVICES: 10:00 AM February 15, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Margaret Caughman AGE: 60 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Waitress DIED: February 5, 2020 SERVICES: No services
