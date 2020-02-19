Metro Lakes Conference champs!

The Tahlequah Tigers freshman basketball team claimed its second straight Metro Lakes Conference championship last weekend. The Tigers defeated Grove, 49-43, in the opening round of the conference tournament, defeated Claremore, 52-42, in the semifinals, and defeated Collinsville, 50-42, in the championship game. Pictured are head coach Brandon Christian, Cale Matlock, Hayden Smith, Cade Mashburn, Coda Bunch, Josh Munoz, Shaun Young, Michael Secratt, Drew Porter, Brice Miggletto and Caleb King.

