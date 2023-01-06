Tahlequah girls' conference record: 5-0; overall record, 8-1.

Pryor girls' conference record: 4-1 with; overall record, 6-2.

Grove girls' conference record: 2-1 with; overall record, 5-2.

Collinsville girls' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 3-4.

Coweta girls' conference record: 2-2 with; overall record, 3-5.

Glenpool girls' conference record: 2-3 with; overall record, 6-3.

Claremore girls' conference record: 0-4 with; overall record, 1-9.

Skiatook girls' conference record: 0-5 with; overall record, 2-6.

Coweta boys' conference record: 4-0 with; overall record, 6-2.

Grove boys' conference record: 2-1 with; overall record, 4-3.

Tahlequah boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.

Glenpool boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.

Collinsville boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.

Claremore boys' conference record: 2-2 with; overall record, 5-5.

Pryor boys' conference record: 1-3 with; overall record, 1-8.

Skiatook boys' conference record: 0-5 with; overall record, 1-8.

