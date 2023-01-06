Tahlequah girls' conference record: 5-0; overall record, 8-1.
Pryor girls' conference record: 4-1 with; overall record, 6-2.
Grove girls' conference record: 2-1 with; overall record, 5-2.
Collinsville girls' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 3-4.
Coweta girls' conference record: 2-2 with; overall record, 3-5.
Glenpool girls' conference record: 2-3 with; overall record, 6-3.
Claremore girls' conference record: 0-4 with; overall record, 1-9.
Skiatook girls' conference record: 0-5 with; overall record, 2-6.
Coweta boys' conference record: 4-0 with; overall record, 6-2.
Grove boys' conference record: 2-1 with; overall record, 4-3.
Tahlequah boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.
Glenpool boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.
Collinsville boys' conference record: 3-2 with; overall record, 5-4.
Claremore boys' conference record: 2-2 with; overall record, 5-5.
Pryor boys' conference record: 1-3 with; overall record, 1-8.
Skiatook boys' conference record: 0-5 with; overall record, 1-8.
