MIAA BEST: Twelve RiverHawks named All-MIAA

The Northeastern State baseball program received a bunch of stars Thursday.
The RiverHawks had 15 players earn All-Mid America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors, and had the Co-Player of the Year.
All eight of NSU’s everyday starters were honored. The RiverHawks had an MIAA-best four first team selections, two second team selections, one third team selection, and five honorable mentions.
“We’ve had a really powerful lineup that’s dynamic and can put up runs really quickly in a lot of different ways,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “In good lineups, you hope the middle of your order can drive the baseball and do something special, but it really has been top to bottom for us.”
Outfielder Brock Reller was named the Co-Player of the Year, along with Central Missouri’s Brennen van Breusegen.
Reller, the first NSU player to be chosen as a player of the year in the NCAA era, leads the MIAA and is currently tied for the NCAA Division II lead with 24 home runs. He has driven in an MIAA-best 74 runs where he is third nationally, leads the MIAA with 67 runs scored, and is hitting .325.
Reller is a three-time MIAA Baseball Athlete of the Week, two-time Central Region Hitter of the Week and a one-time National Player of the Week.
“It means a lot,” Reller said. “Coming in first year here, I really just wanted to help the team anyway I could. I don’t really look at my stats or try to focus on stats. I just try to win each at-bat, win the day and hopefully help the team win.”
Reller, outfielder Blake Freeman, second baseman Blaze Brothers and catcher Brayden Rodden were each named to the first team.
Freeman leads the MIAA with a .502 on-base percentage, is second in batting average (.426) and is second nationally with 83 hits. He is second in the MIAA with 25 stolen bases and has 57 runs scored.
It’s Freeman’s third All-MIAA selection. Freeman holds school career marks in hits and stolen bases.
“Getting moved to the leadoff spot halfway through the year, I knew it was really important to just focus on my job and get on base, working counts and playing to my strengths,” Freeman said. “I know I have a deadly lineup behind me and if I can get on base most likely I’m scoring.”
Brothers is second in the MIAA with 65 runs scored and has hit 12 home runs and knocked in 44 runs. He is third in the MIAA in walks with 35. The first team selection is his second.
“I just play hard for the team,” Brothers said. “I just do the best I can in order to win. I enjoy it here and have had a lot of fun playing baseball. I just let it showcase out on the field.”
Rodden is hitting .358 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs. He is second on the team with a .454 on-base percentage. It’s Rodden’s second time to be named All-MIAA.
“I think we all have the similar mindset of just going up to the plate and doing something positive to help the team,” Rodden said. “I can speak for all of us, [NSU assistant coach] James Cullinane is probably the best hitting coach in the conference. The message every day is go up there and put a barrel on the baseball and good things will happen.”
Starting pitcher Jonathan Smithey and outfielder Matt Kaiser were second team selections for NSU, and first baseman C.D. White was named to the third team.
Honorable mention selections for the RiverHawks include starting pitcher Seth Key, relief pitcher Jake Bigham, shortstop Kademon Graff, third baseman Collin Klingensmith and designated hitter Tucker Dunlap.
Brothers and Kaiser were named to the Gold Glove Team.
“I was just so thrilled to see what we’ve done reflected in those awards for every single guy’s name that’s an everyday guy,” Hendrick said. “It just shows how hard those guys have worked and their ability to take that out on the field and compete at a really high level.”
The No. 25 RiverHawks, who closed their regular season at 34-14 overall and went 22-11 in the MIAA, will host Rogers State Saturday in a 2 p.m. start at Rousey Field to begin postseason play in the MIAA Tournament. The two teams will play again Sunday at 2 p.m., and an if-necessary game would be at 1 p.m. Monday.
