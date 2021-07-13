KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Damani Carter and Madison Wrather will join head coach J.J. Eckert for MIAA Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 27, in Kansas City.
The MIAA Network will have press conferences for all 12 teams. Media Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy and Supervisor of Football Officials Phil Laurie's press conference.
This year's event will feature a change of venue with teams and media meeting at the Kansas City Convention Center's Little Theater and will be broadcasted live for free on the MIAA Digital Network.
Fans who want to participate in media day can tweet a question for their favorite team or coach or student-athlete using the hashtag #AskMIAA. Any question asked by an individual who uses the hashtag will receive a prize courtesy of the MIAA office.
The preseason MIAA Football Coaches poll will be announced at the start of the day, with the RiverHawks heading to the podium at 12:30 p.m.
Press Conference Schedule - MIAA Digital Network
9:30 a.m. - Commissioner Mike Racy & MIAA Football Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie
10 a.m. - Missouri Southern
10:15 a.m. - Nebraska-Kearney
10:30 a.m. - Pittsburg State
11 a.m. - Central Missouri
11:15 a.m. - Fort Hays State
11:30 a.m. - Central Oklahoma
Noon - Lincoln
12:15 p.m. - Northwest Missouri
12:30 p.m. - Northeastern State
1 p.m. - Emporia State
1:15 p.m. - Missouri Western
1:30 p.m. - Washburn
