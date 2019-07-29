KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Northeastern State will kick football season off on Wednesday, July 31 with Media Day at the Kauffman Foundation Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The MIAA Network will have press conferences for all 12 teams. Media Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy and Supervisor of Football Officials Phil Laurie's press conference. The broadcast of the 2019 Football Media Day will be free to view.
The preseason MIAA Football Coaches poll will be announced at the start of the day with the RiverHawks heading to the podium at 12:30 p.m.
First-year NSU head coach J.J. Eckert is scheduled to be joined by senior linemen Ukoh Essang and Jason Staggs. The two players will be interviewed live on the MIAA's Facebook page at approximately 12:40 p.m. following the formal podium interview.
Essang, a defensive lineman from Arlington, Texas, recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble while appearing in all 11 games as a junior. As a sophomore, he registered seven tackles, 3.5 of those for losses, and 1.5 sacks across six games.
Staggs had 10 starts and played in all 11 games along the offensive line in 2018. The Mesquite, Texas product primarily played at the center position as a sophomore and had six starts. He started in 10 games as a redshirt freshman.
The RiverHawks, who will be in their first year under Eckert, are coming off a winless 2018 campaign under former coach Rob Robinson. NSU has won one game over its past 22 outings and three over its last 33.
Eckert, hired as the 20th head coach in program history last December, spent the previous 12 years as head coach at Kilgore College. He led the Rangers to a 10-2 mark in his final season and a No. 4 ranking in the final NJCAA poll. Eckert guided Kilgore to the Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship was named the SWJCFC Coach of the Year.
Northeastern State will open its season on Thursday, Sept. 5 in a road contest at Emporia State with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The RiverHawks will host Central Missouri the following Thursday (Sept. 12) in a 7 p.m. start at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Northwest Missouri State and Fort Hays State shared the MIAA championship with 9-2 records last year. The Bearcats, who earned their 15th straight NCAA Division II Playoff berth, are ranked seventh in the College Football Yearbook preseason poll. Fort Hays State is ranked 14th.
MidcoSN will carry the entire MIAA Football Media Day broadcast from The MIAA Network to fans in northeast Kansas. Fans who receive the network as part of their cable subscription can watch it on channels 622 (HD) or 32. The MIAA Network can be viewed on a desktop, mobile devices, and Internet-connected television devices anywhere in the world. Individuals can use The MIAA Network website or The MIAA Network apps for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku to view media day.
Fans are encouraged to ask questions for coaches and student-athletes during press conferences by using #AskMIAA. Any question using the hashtag that is asked during a press conference will receive a prize from the Association office.
The league's full coverage of football media will be carried live on The MIAA Network starting at 9:30 a.m.
