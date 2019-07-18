KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The schedule is set for the 2019 MIAA Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham on Wednesday, July 31 at the Kauffman Foundation Center in Kansas City, Missouri. To see the schedule, please click here.
Fans who want to participate in media day can tweet a question for their favorite team or coach or student-athlete using the hashtag #AskMIAA. Any question asked by an individual who uses the hashtag will receive a prize courtesy of the MIAA office.
The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with an opening by MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy along with a look into new rules and rule changes for the 2019 season from MIAA Football Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie.
Missouri Southern will be the first team at the podium starting at 10 a.m. Nebraska Kearney will follow at 10:15 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. will be Pittsburg State. Central Missouri takes the podium at 11 a.m. with 2018 MIAA Football Co-Champions Fort Hays State going at 11:15 a.m. The final team of the morning session is Central Oklahoma at 11:30 a.m.
The afternoon session starts with Lincoln at noon followed by the 2018 MIAA Football Co-Champions Northwest Missouri at 12:15 p.m. then Northeastern State at 12:30 p.m. Emporia State meets with the media at 1 p.m. then it will be Missouri Western at the podium at 1:15 p.m. Washburn closes the day at 1:30 p.m.
All teams will be available for media interviews from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.