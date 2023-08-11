Northeastern State Women’s Soccer is picked to finish in seventh place in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, according to a preseason poll released on Friday morning by association officials.
In the poll, NSU collected 60 points, with Central Missouri being the preseason favorite by the coaches with 119 points and nine of the 12 first-place votes. Emporia State was second with 109 points and two first-place nods. Northwest Missouri picked up the remaining first-place tally and was third with 103 points.
Fort Hays State [87], Central Oklahoma [85], and Washburn [66] made up spots four through six in the running order. Missouri Western [51] was eighth followed by Rogers State [40], Missouri Southern [25], Nebraska-Kearney [22], and Newman [18].
Northeastern State finished the 2022 season with a 7-4-8 overall mark and was 4-3-4 in the MIAA.
The RiverHawks open their season on Sept. 1 against Ouachita Baptist at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah.
For the second consecutive season, NSU men’s soccer is tabbed to finish in fourth place in a preseason vote by the Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association men’s soccer coaches, league officials announced on Thursday afternoon.
The RiverHawks earned 23 points and have qualified for the GAC/MIAA postseason for three consecutive years.
Rogers State earned three first-place votes and 33 points as the preseason selection to win this year’s title. Southern Nazarene was narrowly three points back with a pair of first-place tallies for runner-up.
Fort Hays State is third with 28 points and the remaining two first-place nods.
Coming in behind NSU is Harding, who had 16 points, Newman garnered ten, and Ouachita Baptist rounded out the poll with seven points.
Northeastern State opens its season with a friendly at Oral Roberts Saturday at 7 p.m. Their regular season opener is on Sept. 1 at Drury.
