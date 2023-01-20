Northeastern State Baseball is picked to finish third for the second consecutive season and captured a first-place vote in the MIAA preseason coaches poll released Friday, Jan. 20.
Last season's squad finished tied for second in the MIAA standings with a 22-11 mark and concluded the year with a 38-18 overall mark. The RiverHawks also broke through and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
NSU returns six All-MIAA selections on the field, and Blake Freeman, who was an ABCA Third Team All-American.
Central Missouri topped the preseason coaches poll with 121 total points and ten first-place votes. Pittsburg State finished second in the voting with 100 points.
Finishing three points behind the RiverHawks in fourth was Central Oklahoma with 94 points. Washburn rounded out the top five with 85 points.
Missouri Southern was ranked sixth with 77 points, while Rogers State came seventh with 60 points. Finishing eighth was Northwest Missouri with 45 points, Emporia State came in ninth with 43 points, and Newman claimed the 10th spot in the poll with 33 points. Missouri Western finished 11th, and Fort Hays State concluded the poll in 12th.
The RiverHawks open the season on Feb. 2 with a set of four games in four days in Hot Springs, Arkansas
