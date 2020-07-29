MIAA releases guidelines for starting fall sports

The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association has rolled out guidelines for the start of fall activities.
The Wednesday document gives clarification on start dates and activities for the fall sports seasons, as well as all other sports, as students return to campus for the fall semester.
The document states, “All voluntary activities are described by the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee during summer 2020 are permitted up until the start of each institution’s first day of classes.”
Northeastern State is set to begin classes on Aug. 17. The RiverHawks’ football team, scheduled to open its season on Oct. 3 when it hosts Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium, can conduct team/film meetings, and strength and conditioning activities with no on-field activities with equipment or individual skill instruction from the first day of classes until Aug. 24. Each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week.
NSU will be permitted to conduct its acclimatization period as specified by NCAA Bylaw 17.10.2.3 from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29. The RiverHawks can start full practice sessions on Aug. 31.
The NSU women’s soccer program can also begin team/film meetings, strength and conditioning activities with no on-field activities with equipment or individual skill instruction on Aug. 17. Just like football, each student-athlete is restricted to 15 hours per week with one day off per week. The RiverHawks can begin full practice sessions on Aug. 31.
For the NSU men’s and women’s golf programs, and the women’s tennis program, all normal non-championship segment activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA’s adjusted start dates. This will not affect the NSU golf programs that host tournaments in September or the women’s tennis program, which is scheduled to open in a tournament at Oral Roberts University on Sept. 25-26.
All MIAA sports not listed can have no physical activity, which includes weight room and/or conditioning sessions, until Aug. 31. Team meetings and any physicals with medial officials are permitted, and each student-athlete is restricted to no more than eight hours of team activity per week during that time.
