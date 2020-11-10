MIAA releases preseason coaches polls

Both Northeastern State basketball teams have been picked to finish near the bottom of the MIAA Preseason Coaches Polls that were released Tuesday.
The NSU men, who will be under the direction of an entirely new coaching staff, including first-year head coach Ja Havens, have been tabbed to finish 13th in the 14-team conference.
The RiverHawks will rely on a bevy of newcomers after losing all five of their starters from last year under former head coach Mark Downey. Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson both averaged 16.1 points as seniors in 2019-20 and helped NSU to an 18-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the MIAA.
NSU received 55 points in the poll, while Newman was picked 14th with 17 points. Northwest Missouri, who went 30-1 last year and won the national championship in 2019, has been picked to win the conference with 169 points.
Missouri Southern is slated to finish second with 147 points, and Washburn is picked to finish third (140 points). Rogers State (123), Missouri Western (122), Central Oklahoma (106), Fort Hays State (75), Pittsburg State (75), Lincoln (67), Nebraska-Kearney (64), Central Missouri (60), and Emporia State (56) follow the top three.
“I don’t put a whole lot of stock into preseason polls,” Havens said in an NSU press release. “We’re a new staff with a largely new team. Coaches around the MIAA don’t know where we stack up because of that, but it’s also why we go out and play the game and compete.”
The RiverHawks will be replacing five starters, but return guards Troy Locke, Brad Davis, DeVonta Prince, Payton Guiot and forward Daniel Dotson. They also have six newcomers with college-level experience, including NJCAA All-Americans Kavion Hancock, Rashad Perkins and Caleb Williams. Williams played last season under Havens at East Central. Other newcomers are Christian Cook, former Tahlequah standout Jaxon Jones and Dillon Bailey.
The NSU women are picked to finish 12th with 37 points and ahead of Rogers State (28 points) and Lincoln (14).
The RiverHawks, who return a wealth of experience, including their top two scorers in Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez, finished 5-21 overall and 3-16 in the MIAA last season under head coach Fala Bullock.
“Preseason polls are part of the game. I think we just have to do our job and focus on us,” Bullock said. “Last year we were able to hang in with good teams and just not finish off a couple games that would have improved our record a little bit. We are just going to ståy humble and stay in our lane. I think our girls are reådy to do that.”
Hayes, a senior and Sequoyah product, led the team in scoring last year at 14.7 points. She also averaged a team-high 5.9 rebounds and led with 41 steals. Sanchez, also a senior, averaged 12.3 points in her first season with NSU.
Joining Hayes and Sanchez as returnees include Maegan Lee, Morgan Lee, Cielo McClain, Britney Ho, and Zaria Collins. Newcomers are redshirt freshmen Aubrey Brown, Reagan Brown, Isabella Regalado and Tess Talo Tomokino, junior college transfer Kiarra Brooks, sophomore transfer Jessica Barrow, and freshman Patrycja Pawlata.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.