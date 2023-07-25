Going into the season Northeastern State is not expected to make much waves according to the recent Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association polls.
In both of the polls that were released by the MIAA on Tuesday, July 25, the RiverHawks were picked as the preseason favorite to finish last place. This comes one season after the RiverHawks went 1-10 and finished in second-to-last place.
In both the coaches’ and media polls, Pittsburg State, Northwestern State, and Emporia State occupy the top three spots. PSU dominated the first-place voting earning eight of 11 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and 22 out of 30 first-place votes in the media poll.
The RiverHawks report for physicals on Thursday, Aug 3, and start practice on Aug 4. NSU’s first game is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at home against Fort Hayes State.
