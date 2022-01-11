Missouri Southern’s Stan Scott had a steal and layup with 35 seconds left and lifted the Lions to a 72-71 win over Northeastern State Tuesday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, who suffered their third consecutive loss and fell to 8-8 overall and 3-7 in MIAA play, had a chance to tie and take the lead with 1.8 seconds remaining, but Dillon Bailey misfired on a pair of free throws.
The Lions (8-4, 5-1) led for just over a minute in the entire contest and trailed by as many as nine points during the second half after NSU’s Christian Cook buried a jumper to make it 60-51 with 8:23 remaining.
Missouri Southern, led by Lawson Jenkins’ 19 points off the bench, went on a 9-0 run to take a 69-66 lead with 3:17 left. Winston Dessesow knocked down a 3 to start the surge, Jenkins converted two free throws, Christian Bundy had a dunk in transition after an NSU turnover, and Jenkins canned a 3-pointer.
The RiverHawks, paced by Emeka Obukwelu’s second straight double-double (20 points and 10 rebounds), answered by scoring the game’s next five points on a Bailey 3-pointer and a Obukwelu basket in the paint to take a 71-69 lead before the Lions finished it with a Scott free throw followed by his game-winning basket.
NSU led by as many as 10 points on two occasions in the first half. Ryan Gendron, who scored a career-high 10 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench, nailed a 3 to make it 35-25 at the 4:42 mark, and Obukwelu connected on a jumper to make it 37-27 with 4:03 left.
Obukwelu and Gendron were two of four NSU players to finish in double figures. Bailey added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, and Cook closed with 11 points. Obukwelu shot 9 of 11 overall, and Bailey went 3 for 3 from behind the 3-point line.
The RiverHawks shot 54.5 percent overall and outrebounded the Lions, 32-26. They committed 15 turnovers, including three over the final five minutes.
Missouri Southern also received double-figure scoring from Scott, who ended with 15 points. The Lions, winners of two straight, went 9 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 47.2 percent overall. Bundy led the Lions with 10 points, and Jenkins, who knocked down four 3s, recorded a game-high four steals.
Northeastern State will remain home Saturday when it faces Rogers State (10-6, 4-6) in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff. Saturday’s contest will be the second of four consecutive games for the RiverHawks at the NSU Event Center. They play Central Missouri (7-6, 4-5) on Jan. 20, and take on Lincoln (1-10, 0-6) on Jan. 22.
