Missouri Western blanks Northeastern State

EDMOND - Northeastern State left seven runners on base and was shutout 4-0 to Missouri Western in the opening round of the MIAA Softball Tournament Thursday.
Weather delayed the start of the opening round, with the first pitch for NSU starting nearly two hours after the original start time.
Sydney Balderrama had the RiverHawks lone hit in the contest, with ten of their outs being ground balls to the Griffons' infield.
All the offense happened in the home half of the third, with Missouri Western opening with seven consecutive batters reaching base. Three singles by Missouri Western (28-20) resulted in all the scoring.
The RiverHawks (28-24) worked five walks and left five on in the final two innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the seventh.
Savannah Evans (10-11) struck out two and was charged with the loss.
Northeastern State will face Emporia State Friday in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
