Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Arkansas and much of eastern Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream. Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&