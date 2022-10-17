Missouri Western scored 17 unanswered points in the final ten minutes of regulation to overtake Northeastern State 23-16 Saturday evening at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Griffons scored the go-ahead touchdown after a 45-minute weather delay with 2:38 left in the contest to improve to 3-4 (3-4 MIAA).
In his first start, quarterback Ben Ward went 11-for-15 with 103 passing yards. He shared possessions with Grant Elerick, who was 8-for-10 from under center. The RiverHawks (1-6, 1-6 MIAA) had 255 yards of offense on 62 plays. Johnny Jean led NSU's defense with eight tackles and had 1.5 sacks on the night.
Missouri Western had 339 offensive yards and was limited to 143 yards on the ground, its second-lowest total of the season. NSU's defense targeted Griffon quarterbacks for a season-high four sacks.
Despite being shutout in the first half, Northeastern State's defense limited the Griffons to a pair of field goals.
Kaleb Brown recorded NSU's first safety since 2019 midway through the third quarter to open a run of 16 unanswered points. NSU running backs Darius Salters and Isaiah Davis both found the end zone for the RiverHawks in the rally.
Northeastern State would have a pair of drives go three-and-out in the fourth quarter allowing the Griffons to mount a 38-yard field goal and a quick two-play touchdown pass with 7:26 left to tie the game at 16-16.
Following Missouri Western's touchdown, NSU's offense couldn't make any headway and was forced to punt with its third consecutive three-and-out. With 5:24 left in regulation, Missouri Western got the ball on their 33-yard line, and consecutive personal foul penalties moved the ball past midfield before play was suspended due to lightning with 4:28 remaining.
After a 45-minute delay, the Griffons would get a go-ahead touchdown with 2:38 to go. The RiverHawks' offense managed to get the ball to midfield before Missouri Western caught its second interception to dash NSU's night.
The RiverHawks return to the field on Oct. 22, where they will travel to Northwest Missouri.
