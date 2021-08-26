Tahlequah looked like a work in progress for much of its Thursday scrimmage against Hilldale at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers turned the ball on three of their five possessions and gave up a pair of long touchdowns in a 14-0 setback over two 10-minute quarters.
The Hornets didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard when quarterback Caynen David ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening series of the game.
David later added a 53-yard TD pass to receiver Brayson Lawson at the 1:17 mark of the first quarter.
The Tigers had two lengthy drives and got inside the Hilldale 5-yard line twice, but couldn’t capitalize after bad snaps from center to senior quarterback Tyler Joice that resulted in fumbles.
On its first offensive series, Tahlequah picked up a 22-yard run from senior running back Malik McMurtrey, but the Tigers stalled after a catch and fumble by senior fullback Jonathan Davis.
“It was just the little things tonight,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “When you have three turnovers, two bad snaps inside the 5-yard line, you give up two big plays defensively, and you jump offsides three times...those eight things will get you beat on any Friday night.
“We as coaches have to address the issues and make sure we’re focused on the little things that really allow teams to maximize their opportunities. We won’t do that if we don’t clean things up.”
The Tigers will try to get things cleaned up next week before it travels to Tulsa McLain in their season opener on Friday, Sept.
“These kids are good kids and I think they’ll do what we need them to do,” Gilbert said. “I think we’ll respond the right way. We’ve got flashes. There were a lot of good things tonight. We had two good drives, and defensively, we made a lot of big plays and had them playing behind the chains a lot. It’s just cleaning up stuff, and we’ve been here before. This isn’t the first go-round of a poor scrimmage we’ve had. We’re excited about this group. We’ve just got to continue to get better, and we will.”
