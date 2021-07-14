ARLINGTON, Texas – Baker Mayfield was a trendsetter on and off the field during his time in the Big 12 Conference – and not just during his playing days at Oklahoma.
His decision to transfer within the conference from Texas Tech to OU forced changes that have continued to ripple across the college football landscape.
First, it was a change to Big 12 rules about losing eligibility if an athlete transferred within the league to now an NCAA-wide rule that permits any athlete a one-time transfer without having to sit out a season or lose a year of eligibility.
And for several football coaches within the Big 12, it is a welcomed move.
“I’m for the one-time transfer rule. I think it’s great,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “I think it’s awful when a kid has to sit and miss a year of football because this game is so great and it comes and goes so fast.”
However, the other purple program in the conference has a coach that isn’t so sure about it.
TCU football coach Gary Patterson said he’s “not a big transfer guy” even though he has been the benefactor of the transfer portal in recent years.
In fact, this past offseason the Horned Frogs benefitted from a couple of departures from the University of Memphis football program. Obinna Eze, who started at left tackle for the Tigers the past two seasons, moved into Fort Worth, along with defensive back T.J. Carter
“We are still a developmental school. That’s why we had three of those guys that came, they were grad transfers that came here because their people told them that they could get better and be more draftable and go higher in the draft if they came to TCU because that’s what our reputation is,” Patterson said. “So for me, that’s what we want to keep it and we want to keep doing those kind of things because I still think if kids are going to get to a high level, it’s still about the process.”
Patterson added that his program would rather go with junior college players than pluck a young athlete from another Division I program.
While Patterson is at least embracing the transfer portal with graduate athletes, Klieman is taking a bigger picture approach to the portal.
“You’re going to lose kids and kids are going to leave your program. Kids have left every program in the country,” the Kansas State coach said.
More tweaks wanted for football roster rules
While the change to transferring has resonated for both players and coaches, it carries with it a concern that football coaches have had for a few years now.
The NCAA has limited football programs to giving out 25 scholarships per calendar year, which could become an even bigger issue if there is an increase to the transfer portal.
What is a program to do if there is a rash of transfers to couple with a large senior class departing the program that could potentially exceed the allotted total of scholarships a program is allowed to then turn around and
give out?
“As we move forward, one of the things that’s off-base, we can only take 25 scholarships, that has to change, whether it’s the basketball rule where you can have 25 or and if you lose one you can add another one,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “The biggest thing is roster management. How do we manage our roster?”
It’s a sentiment Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has addressed the need for adjusting the 25-scholarship rule since its inception in 2018.
He linked the need for change to the transfer portal, which now could grow with the change now given to athletes to transfer with no penalty for having to sit out.
“… I think the majority of it is dangerous unless the NCAA changes the opportunity for coaches to manage roster numbers,” Gundy said in 2019.
