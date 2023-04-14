Major League Fishing is set to host the Tackle Warehouse Invitational at Lake Eufaula.
On Friday, April 14 to Sunday April 16 a field of 150 anglers will compete for a chance to win the top prize of $115,000. Along with the prize, the winner will have earn a place in the RedCrest 2024 invitational
“We appreciate Major League Fishing bringing a significant tournament back to Eufaula,” said Serina Kleveter, Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We are excited to welcome all the anglers and look forward to showing them a slice of our hometown charm.”
Despite the MLF coming to Euafuala for the Okie Division of the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishign League, this is the first major tournament hosted in Euafuala.
According to a press release, Kyle Cortiana expects the anglers to hit the spawn window during this tournament.
“It’s really warm right now, and it’s going to continue to warm up fast,” said Cortiana. “There will still be plenty of fish in prespawn, but most will be right in the middle of their spawn.”
After the first two days of the tournament, the field will be cut down to a field of just 50 for the last day.
Anglers will begin fishing at 7 a.m. with weigh-ins held at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.