The State Wrestling Meet was Saturday, Feb. 24, and one local grappler, Jayden Moore, of the Tahlequah Tigers, left his mark, claiming the State Championship in the 175-pound division.
Moore was joined at the State meet by Jesus Cervantes, Mason Watkins and Jacob Caviness, as well as Mandi Ingram in the girls' bracket. Although no one but Moore advanced, just getting to State deserves mention.
Moore, a junior at Tahlequah High School, was seeded third in the meet. His first match was against the two seed, and Moore won a 7-6 decision.
His next opponent was a one seed, and a senior, but Moore grappled with him, and won a 17-5 major decision, sending the Tiger to the Championship match.
Moore wasn't about to quit at this point, eyeing the Championship trophy at the end of the match.
The two wrestlers fought and grappled throughout all three two-minute periods. When the final tally was made, Moore had captured the State Championship title with a 3-0 decision.
Tahlequah Coach Travis Kirby said Moore has been on the hunt for the title for the past two years.
"He made it this year," Kirby said, "and he'll be back next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.