Another local bowbender may be headed to Nationals, depending on the circumstances.
An archery team must have 12 members, of which at least four must be female, and at least four must be male.
A team must qualify as a team, and an individual cannot qualify on their own. There is a provision, however, that allows an individual to advance to Nationals as an individual, but only if his or her team has qualified first as a team.
Zach Squirrell, of the Sequoyah Indians, is such an individual. The Indians scored high enough to qualify for Grand State as a team, and by virtue of the team qualifying, Hammer is eligible to advance to Nationals as an individual. His recent performance of 278 at the Locust Grove Tournament on Feb. 10, was just two points short of being a National qualifier. To qualify, Squirrell, whose best score to date is the recent 278, has two more chances to score 280 or better. The first is at Grand State Feb. 23 in Tulsa, or at 3D State March 4 in Locust Grove.
Sequoyah Coach Amy Etzloff said Squirrell is very capable of making the cut.
"Zach is a natural," she said. "He can do it when he is on focus."
If and when Squirrell scores 280 or more, and qualifies for the National meet, he will be the first Sequoyah student to advance to that plateau. One more thing, Squirrell is a junior at Sequoyah, which means he could have the possibility to go to Nationals two years in a row.
On a side note, the Indians' 3D team also participated in the Locust Grove Tournament Feb. 10, and were notified they finished in fourth place. They will be competing in the 3D State Tournament March 4 at Locust Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.