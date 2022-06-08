Northeastern State’s Blake Freeman and Brayden Rodden were named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans Wednesday.
It’s the second All-American honor in less than a week for Freeman, who led the RiverHawks with a .400 batting average. The Wichita, Kansas native and outfielder was a third team selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings on Friday, June 3.
Freeman, Northeastern State’s career leader in hits and doubles, was a first team selection. He posted team highs in hits (92), doubles (19) and stolen bases (27). He led the RiverHawks with a .479 on-base percentage and finished with 42 RBIs.
Freeman, the fourth NSU student-athlete to be named a first team Academic All-American, had a team-best 32 multi-hit games, including three four-hit performances and eight three-hit outings. He had a stretch of 24 consecutive games where he reached base, posted a pair of 12-game hitting streaks and had an 11-game hitting streak.
Rodden was chosen as a third team selection. The Oktaha High School product hit .338 with 12 home runs, 14 doubles and was second on the team with 57 RBIs. Rodden, an All-MIAA First Team selection, started 40 games at catcher and had 24 multi-hit games.
Northeastern State now has 18 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. Freeman and Rodden were the first two chosen in the history of the baseball program.
The RiverHawks went 38-18 overall in 2022 and advanced to their first NCAA Tournament in program history. They finished third in the MIAA with a 22-11 mark.
Other NSU CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in 2021-22 are Madison Wrather (football) and Ryan McCully (soccer).
