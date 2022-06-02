Northeastern State’s outfield was prolific across the board in 2022.
On Wednesday, two-thirds of the RiverHawks’ outfield was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as Brock Reller and Blake Freeman were named Rawlings Central Region First Team selections.
Reller also earned his second All-American honor Thursday as he was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Second Team. Reller garnered a first team accolade Wednesday from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Reller hit a single-season Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association record and single-season school record 28 home runs, and broke single-season school marks in both RBIs (87) and runs scored (76) in his only season with the RiverHawks.
He was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Co-Player of the Year, an All-MIAA First Team selection, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Player of the Week (Feb. 23), NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week (Feb. 23 and April 27), and MIAA Player of the Week (Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and April 25).
“What a tremendous job he did,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “For him to come in and make the impact that he made in one year is really a credit to the type of guy he is and the way he worked. He had the best year of his college career at NSU and I’m just so glad we were able to benefit from him deciding to transfer down here. I’m really happy with all of his accomplishments, and they’re really well deserved.”
Reller, a Grand Forks, N.D. native, hit .338 in 56 games, finished with six triples, an .817 slugging percentage and a .446 on-base percentage from the middle of the lineup.
He ended the season with a 15-game hitting streak, put together 22 multi-hit performances, and had five games where he hit two home runs. Reller hit for the cycle and drove in a season-high seven runs in NSU’s 15-0 win over McKendree on Feb. 19 in Tahlequah.
Reller is the seventh All-American in NSU history. Current Keys’ head coach Nick Zodrow was a Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association Third Team selection as a catcher in 2003, outfielder Cody Robinson was a Rawlings/ABCA and NCBWA Second Team, and D2CCA Honorable Mention selection in 2014, and pitcher Nic Swanson, currently in the Houston Astros’ organization, was a Rawlings/ABCA Second Team pick in 2021.
Freeman, who was the tablesetter from the top of NSU’s potent lineup, led the RiverHawks with a .400 batting average and was also tops in on-base percentage at .479. The Wichita, Kansas native drove in 42 runs and led NSU in hits (92), doubles (19) and stolen bases (27). Freeman, who will be a senior in 2023, is already the program’s career leader in both hits and doubles.
“Blake’s just been so consistent,” Hendrick said. “This was his fourth year in the program and he’s already broken single-season records, and he’s already broken the career hits and doubles records in his time here, and he’s still got one more year. Just hats off to what he’s been able to do year after year after year…just super, super tremendous. He’s a great competitor at the plate and we’re glad we get another year out of him.”
Freeman had 32 multi-hit games, including three four-hit performances and eight three-hit outings. He had a stretch of 24 consecutive games where he reached base, posted a pair of 12-game hitting streaks and had an 11-game hitting streak.
The RiverHawks went 38-18 overall in 2022 and advanced to their first NCAA Tournament in program history. They finished third in the MIAA with a 22-11 mark.
