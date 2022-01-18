Tahlequah won its third game of the season by 50 points or more Tuesday with a lopsided 81-30 road win over Collinsville.
The Class 6A No. 9 Lady Tigers, led by 14 points each from Smalls Goudeau and Kori Rainwater, had four players finish in double figures. The 81 points were the most scored this season by Tahlequah, who moved to 11-2 overall, remained unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference play at 7-0 and won their fourth straight game.
The win is the 10th by double figures and the sixth by 40 points or better under head coach David Qualls. It was also the 20th consecutive conference win, dating back to the 2019-2020 season.
Lily Couch, Tatum Havens and Goudeau helped get the Lady Tigers off to a fast start as they combined for 23 points in the opening quarter. Couch and Havens scored eight points each, and Goudeau added seven for Tahlequah, who built a 27-4 advantage to close the first. Havens, who closed with 11 points, buried two of her three 3s, and Couch and Goudeau had one each. Couch also ended in double figures with 12 points.
Rainwater had six of her points and three of her six field goals during the second quarter as Tahlequah took a 47-8 lead into halftime. Goudeau followed with five points and canned her second 3-pointer.
The Lady Tigers went 20 for 27 from the free throw line, 13 of their makes coming in the third quarter. Jadyn Buttery, who had eight points, was a perfect 6 for 6 from the line. Lydia McAlvain finished with nine points, including seven in the third quarter.
Collinsville, ranked 12th in 5A, was paced by Brie Smith's 13 points.
Tahlequah will open against Tulsa Edison at the Catoosa Port City Classic Thursday in a scheduled 1 p.m. tipoff.
Collinsville snaps Tigers' win streak: Jacob Syrkels scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and overtime and carried the Class 5A No. 4 Cardinals past 6A No. 19 Tahlequah, 66-55, Tuesday in Collinsville.
The loss breaks a string of six straight wins for the Tigers, who fell to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in Metro Lakes Conference play under head coach Marcus Klingsick.
Syrkels helped the Cardinals (12-2, 8-0) overcome a 41-35 deficit in the third quarter and tallied six field goals over the final eight minutes of regulation. He added a pair of free throws in overtime where Collinsville outscored the Tigers, 13-3.
Tahlequah, who had a 29-21 halftime advantage, was led by junior forward Hayden Smith's 21 points. Smith had nine field goals and went 3 for 6 from the foul line. He scored eight of his points during the second quarter.
Zeke Guerrero joined Smith in double figures with 11 points for Tahlequah, who was limited to a Tyler Joice basket and Braylon McDowell free throw in overtime. McDowell closed with nine points, all of those coming after halftime. Joice followed with eight points.
The Tigers will resume play Thursday in a 2:30 p.m. start against Bishop Kelley on the first day of the Catoosa Port City Classic.
