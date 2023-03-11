The Tahlequah Junior High Invitational Track Meet was held March 7, with more than 1,300 young athletes from approximately 20 schools in attendance. In fact, some reports show the number to be closer to 1,400.
It would be impossible to list every participant's finish so only the student athletes from Tahlequah and Keys are listed, by name, school, order of finish, time or distance, and points won, if applicable.
Girls' Results
Seventh-grade girls' 4x800 relay: Keys, second, 16:00.00, 16 points.
Eighth-grade girls' 4x800 relay: Tahlequah, fourth, 11:58.44, 8 points.
Seventh-grade girls' 100-meter hurdles: Haylin Wolf, Tahlequah, fourth, 20.74, 4 points; Rachel Cooper, Tahlequah, 12th, 23.95.
Eighth-grade girls' 100-meter hurdles: Ruth Warren, Tahlequah, ninth, 20.64; Chyselin Goate, Tahlequah, 10th, 20.74; Julianne Burns, Tahlequah, 12th, 20.89; Aubrey Gregory, Tahlequah, 15th, 21.60; Angelina Harris, Tahlequah, 16th, 21.62; Madilyn Sabin, Tahlequah, 21st, 23.73.
Ninth-grade girls' 100-meter hurdles: Dynashia Bailey, Tahlequah, second, 18.84, 8 points; Josalin Hernandez, Tahlequah, fourth, 20.64, 4 points.
Seventh-grade girls' 100 meter dash: Giana Adair, Tahlequah, third, 14.46, 6 points; Devyn Rice, Tahlequah, 11th, 15.54; Brooklyn Carey, Tahlequah, 17th, 15.87; Anna Dickerson, Keys, 25th, 16.16; Piper Hix, Keys, 35th, 16.77; Zaiden Cantu, Tahlequah, 37th, 17.60.
Eighth-grade girls' 100 meter dash: Emery Oglesbee, Tahlequah, 15th, 14.47; Rosha Maxwell, Tahlequah, 24th, 15.13; Angelina Harris, Tahlequah, 30th, 15.42; Maya Charboneau, Keys, 35th, 15.64; Aubrey Gregory, Tahlequah, 40th, 16.05; Gabby Martinez, Keys, 42nd, 16.17; Mariah Pilon, Keys, 43rd, 16.22; Avarie Combs, Tahlequah, 44th, 16.24.
Ninth-grade girls' 100 meter dash: Joltzen Hernandez, Tahlequah, 12th, 15.90; Jaymi Peavey, Tahlequah, 14th, 15.99.
Seventh-grade girls' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 2:00.41, 20 points.
Eighth-grade girls' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 1:52.95, 20 points.
Ninth-grade girls' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, fifth, 2:03.13, 4 points.
Seventh-grade girls' 800 meter run: Haley Wilson, Tahlequah, fourth, 2:47.56, 4 points; Gabriella Ballard, Keys, ninth, 2:58.05; Destiny Hundley, Keys, 10th, 3:00.81.
Eighth-grade girls' 800 meter run: Payton Zodrow, Keys, first, 2:32.73, 10 points; Chyselin Goate, Tahlequah, 12th, 2:59.94; Julianne Burns, Tahlequah, 14th, 3:01.45.
Ninth-grade girls' 800 meter run: Haley Wilson, Tahlequah, 13th, 3:02.14; Ashly Ledezma, 14th, 3:03.06.
Seventh-grade girls' 4x100 meter relay: Tahlequah, second, 56.92, 16 points.
Eighth-grade girls' 4x100 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 52.72, 20 points.
Ninth-grade girls' 4x100 meter relay: Tahlequah, fourth, 57.55, 8 points.
Seventh-grade girls' 400 meter dash: Paisley Zodrow, Keys, second, 1:08.14, 8 points; Hailey Whitley, Tahlequah, third, 1:08.89, 6 points; Rylee Peterson, Keys, ninth, 1:12.92; Avery Kimble, Keys, 10th, 1:13.04; Crossley Bigfeather, Keys, 24th, 1:18.63;
Eighth-grade girls' 400 meter dash: Payton Zodrow, Keys, first, 1:03.36, 10 points; Lakyn Adams, Tahlequah, second, 1:05.49, 8 points; Aliviah Stricker, Keys, fourth, 1:07.34, 4 points; Hannah Hill, Tahlequah, 21st, 1:17.90.
Ninth-grade girls' 400 meter dash: Joltzen Hernandez, Tahlequah, sixth, 1:18.61, 1 point.
Seventh-grade girls' 300 meter hurdles: Haylin Wolf, Tahlequah, second, 52.79, 8 points; Rachel Cooper, Tahlequah, sixth, 58.16, 1 point.
Eighth-grade girls' 300 meter hurdles: Chyselin Goate, Tahlequah, ninth, 1:01.01; Angelina Harris, Tahlequah, 11th, 1:04.45; Ruth Warren, Tahlequah, 12th, 1:05.31; Hannah Hill, Tahlequah, 13th, 1:06.67; Julianne Burns, Tahlequah, 14th, 1:10.93.
Ninth-grade girls' 300 meter hurdles: Dynashia Bailey, Tahlequah, fourth, 57.84, 4 points; Josalin Hernandez, Tahlequah, fifth, 59.58, 2 points; Addison Wagnon, Tahlequah, sixth, 1:00.18, 1 point; Ava Jordan, Tahlequah, ninth, 1:04.70.
Ninth-grade girls' 200 meter dash: Jaymi Peavey, Tahlequah, tenth, 31.26; Joltzen Hernandez, Tahlequah, 11th, 31.46.
Seventh-grade girls' 1600 meter run: Libby Baker, Tahlequah, third, 6:25.39, 6 points; Gabriella Ballard, Keys, eighth, 6:45.01; Destiny Hundley, Keys, 10th, 6:51.04.
Eighth-grade girls' 1600 meter run: Payton Zodrow, Keys, first, 5:57.72, 10 points.
Seventh-grade girls' 4x400 meter relay: Keys, fourth, 4:59.35, 8 points; Tahlequah, fifth, 5:02.18, 4 points.
Ninth-grade girls' 4x400 meter relay: Tahlequah, second, 5:12.50, 16 points.
Seventh-grade girls' high jump: Hayden Hendricks, second, 4-2, 8 points.
Eighth-grade girls' high jump: Keira McInnis, tied for fifth, 4-4, 1.5 points.
Eighth-grade girls' long jump: Emma Fields, Tahlequah, second, 14-8, 8 points.
Seventh-grade girls' discus throw: Adali Welker, Keys, 69-10, 10 points.
Eighth-grade girls' discus throw: Jessica Alanis, Tahlequah, third, 70-1, 6 points.
Ninth-grade girls' discus throw: Aisha Swimmer, Tahlequah, 59-10, 2 points.
Seventh-grade girls' shot put: Ella Wisenhunt, Tahlequah, 23-11, 10 points; Adali Welker, Keys, second, 23-8, 8 points.
Ninth-grade girls' shot put: Aisha Swimmer, Tahlequah, fourth, 24-11.5, 4 points.
Boys' Results
Seventh-grade boys' 4x800 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 10:34.84, 20 points; Keys, sixth, 14:00.00, 2 points.
Eighth-grade boys' 4x800 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 9:52.51, 20 points.
Ninth-grade boys' 4x800 meter relay: Tahlequah, third, 10:03.32, 12 points.
Seventh-grade boys' 110 meter hurdles: Tanner Felts, Tahlequah, fifth, 20.48, 2 points.
Eighth-grade boys' 110 meter hurdles: Hudson Hendrix, Tahlequah, fourth, 18.56, 4 points; Jordan Davis, Tahlequah, eighteenth, 29.02.
Ninth-grade boys' 110 meter hurdles: Eli Eliyahau, Tahlequah, sixth, 19.15, 1 point.
Seventh-grade boys' 100 meter dash: Kaidon Drescler, first, 12.71, 10 points; Kendryk Geer, Keys, 18th, 14.26; Talon Flynn, Keys, 21st, 14.50; Jude Brandt, Keys, 24th, 14.95; Trey Taylor, Tahlequah, 25th, 15.07; Zaden Tatum, Keys, 13th, 16.46; Austin Burson, Tahlequah, 31st, 16.69; Phoenix Laroque, Tahlequah, 32nd, 16.89; Chaestin Butler, Keys, 34th, 17.58.
Eighth-grade boys' 100 meter dash: Kale Matthews, Keys, seventh, 12.51; Micah Larson, 20th, 13.48; Aiden Johnson, Tahlequah, 22nd, 13.58; Isvan Jimenez, Tahlequah, 24th, 13.98; Danny Musgrove, Keys, 29th, 14.34; Chayce Phillips, 33rd, 14.57; Jordan Davis, Tahlequah, 35th, 14.69; Stoney Hass, Keys, 36th, 17.33.
Ninth-grade boys' 100 meter dash: Austin Marsh, Tahlequah, fourth, 12.03, 4 points; Kingston Hall, Tahlequah, sixth, 12.13, 1 point; Daniel Carey, Tahlequah, eighth, 12.25; Xaxton Carshall, Tahlequah, 19th, 12.65; Vega Lee, Tahlequah, 20th, 12.74; Micah Miller, Tahlequah, 27th, 13.13; Aiden Deere, Tahlequah, 34th, 14.23; Raul Paulmares, Tahlequah, 35th, 14.52; Jaxon Murray, Tahlequah, 36th, 14.55.
Seventh-grade boys' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 1:45.00, 20 points.
Eighth-grade boys' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, fifth, 1:44.48, 4 points.
Ninth-grade boys' 4x200 meter relay: Tahlequah, fifth, 1:38.90, 4 points.
Seventh-grade boys' 800 meter run: James Walker, Tahlequah, eighth, 2:40.37.
Eighth-grade boys' 800 meter run: Joe Billy, Keys, second, 2:25.10, 8 points; Jaime Perez, Tahlequah, fourth, 2:28.05, 4 points.
Ninth-grade boys' 800 meter run: Taven Neal, Tahlequah, 10th, 2:28.24.
Seventh-grade boys' 4x100 meter relay: Tahlequah, first, 50.36, 20 points.
Eighth-grade boys' 4x100 meter relay: Tahlequah, sixth, 50.00, 2 points.
Seventh-grade boys' 400 meter dash: Michael Torkelson, Tahlequah, second, 57.38, 8 points; Jacob Kirk, Keys, fifth, 1:02.01, 2 points; Miguel Martinez, Tahlequah, eighth, 1:02.65; Jaxson Abel, Tahlequah, ninth, 1:03.11; Ridge Blackbear, Tahlequah, 16th, 1:10.67; Timothy Pilon, Keys, 23rd, 1:13.52; Phoenix Laroque, Tahlequah, 32nd, 1:23.85.
Eighth-grade boys' 400 meter dash: Hayden Murphy, Tahlequah, second, 56.39, 8 points; Ethan Hahn, Tahlequah, sixth, 58.63, 1 point; Tanner Felts, Tahlequah, eighth, 1:01.30; Eden Lembeya, Keys, 13th, 1:03.36; Kale Matthews, Keys, 16th, 1:03.86.
Ninth-grade boys' 400 meter dash: Vega Lee, Tahlequah, fifth, 58.04, 2 points; Kelton McCullough, Tahlequah, sixth, 58.37, 1 point; Eli Eliyahau, Tahlequah, seventh, 58.97.
Seventh-grade boys' 300 meter hurdles: Jaxson Abel, Tahlequah, first, 50.96, 10 points; Tanner Felts, Tahlequah, third, 52.14, six points; Tanner Kupsick, Tahlequah, seventh, 55.91.
Seventh-grade boys' 200 meter dash: Jaxson Abel, Tahlequah, seventh, 27.97; Dustin Lingelbach, Keys, 14th, 28.68; Jacob Kirk, Keys, 15th, 28.72; Kendryk Geer, Keys, 20th, 30.32; Ridge Blackbear, Tahlequah, 21st, 30.43; Zaden Tatum, Keys, 30th, 34.21; Maverick Kerr, Tahlequah, 31st, 34.61; Austin Burson, Tahlequah, 33rd, 35.91; Phoenix Laroque, Tahlequah, 34th, 36.78; Chaestin Butler, Keys, 36th, 37.54; Antonio Washington, Tahlequah, 37th, 38.93.
Eighth-grade boys' 200 meter dash: Bryan Collins, Tahlequah, eighth, 26.98; Micah Larson, Tahlequah, 10th, 27.09; Hudson Hendrix, Tahlequah, 12th, 27.59; Aiden Johnson, Tahlequah, 14th, 27.98; Isvan Jimenez, Tahlequah, 24th, 28.98; Jordan Davis, Tahlequah, 32nd, 30.30; Kaden Dodson, Tahlequah, 38th, 31.41; Stoney Hass, Keys, 41st, 37.40.
Eighth-grade boys' 1600 meter run: Joe Billy, Keys, third, 5:27.00, 6 points; Jaime Perez, Tahlequah, eighth, 5:41.83; Mikey Holt, Tahlequah, ninth, 5:43.06.
Ninth-grade boys' 1600 meter run: Taven Neal, Tahlequah, fourth, 5:30.59, 4 points; Joseph Espinosa, Tahlequah, ninth, 5:40.08; Jonah Asbill, Tahlequah, 14th, 6:02.45.
Seventh-grade boys' 4x400 meter relay: Tahlequah, second, 4:10.38, 16 points; Keys, fourth, 4:40.27, 8 points.
Eighth-grade boys' 4x400 meter relay: Tahlequah, third, 4:00.28, 12 points; Keys, seventh, 4:27.74.
Seventh-grade boys' high jump: Trey Taylor, Tahlequah, second, 5-0.0, 8 points.
Ninth-grade boys' high jump: Synjin Sampson, Tahlequah, fourth, 5-6.0, 4 points.
Seventh-grade boys' pole vault: Tanner Kupsick, Tahlequah, tied for third, 6-0.0, 4 points.
Seventh-grade boys' long jump: Jaxson Abel, Tahlequah, third, 14-5.0, 6 points; Tanner Felts, Tahlequah, sixth, 13-4.0, 1 point.
Eighth-grade boys' long jump: Aiden Johnson, Tahlequah, sixth, 16-2.0, 1 point.
Ninth-grade boys' long jump: Vega Lee, Tahlequah, sixth, 16-7.0, 1 point.
Eighth-grade boys' discus throw: Joseph Yang, Tahlequah, third, 95-2, 6 points.
Ninth-grade boys' discus throw: Jake Girty, Tahlequah, first, 143-2, 10 points.
Seventh-grade boys' shot put: Casen Leep, Tahlequah, first, 37-0, 10 points; Ridge Blackbear, Tahlequah, sixth, 27-8.
Eighth-grade boys' shot put: Joseph Yang, Tahlequah, third, 36-4.5, 6 points.
Results were unavailable for seventh- and eighth-grade girls' 200 meter dash; eighth-grade girls' 4x400 meter relay; ninth-grade boys' 200 meter dash; and seventh-grade boys' 1600 meter run.
"It was a great way to introduce the young kids to track," said Tahlequah Junior High Girls' Coach David Spears. "Hopefully it will help motivate them to continue in track through high school."
