Morgan Lee scores 22 points in NSU's loss to OBU

SHAWNEE — Morgan Lee had a 22 point performance but a cold-shooting fourth quarter by Northeastern State handed them a 74-60 road loss to Oklahoma Baptist Saturday afternoon.
Lee shot 8-for-12 from the field and was the game's leading scorer. However, she was the lone player for NSU in double-figures as they shot 36.7-percent (18-49) as a team.
Maleeah Langstaff was a point short of a double-double with nine points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.
The RiverHawks held the lead for the early section of the contest, but mild shooting second quarter and a run of 12 unanswered points into the half allowed Oklahoma Baptist to take a 36-30 advantage.
In the second half, Northeastern State was within three (50-47) of the Bison by the end of the third quarter. Oklahoma Baptist took advantage of a 0-4 start by NSU in the fourth and pulled away on an 11-2 run.
Northeastern State (2-2) was out-rebounded 28-to-25 with Oklahoma Baptist's (1-2) Andreja Peciuraite leading her team with 19 points off the bench.
The RiverHawks will have a week off and will head to Commerce, Texas, for a basketball classic on Nov. 27-28.
