Yet another Tahlequah High School athlete has been offered and accepted a college scholarship.
This time it was runner, hurdler, and high jumper, Lady Tiger Emily Morrison, who signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her track career at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway, Thursday, Nov. 10 in the foyer of the Tahlequah Municipal Activity Center in the presence of numerous friends, coaches, and family members.
Morrison had competed in several sports as a Lady Tiger for several years, including track, basketball, and volleyball, but said track was her favorite and that high jump was her favorite event.
Her high school coach, Elzy Miller, said Morrison holds the Tahlequah High School record in the 100m hurdles at 16.16 seconds. Everyone’s season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but in the 2021 season, Morrison was the Metro-Lakes high jump champion at 5-2, the regional high jump champion, and finished third in high jump at the state meet.
Last spring, Morrison was the Class 5A Conference high jump champion, third in the 100m hurdles, and fourth in the 300m hurdles. At the regional meet, she finished fifth in both high jump and 100m hurdles, then at the state meet she finished sixth in high jump.
The following is a question-and-answer session with Morrison, from the Tahlequah Daily Press.
TDP: After competing in basketball, track, and volleyball in high school, why did you choose the track route to further your education?
Morrison: I chose track because it’s always been something I’ve loved doing. I started competing in track in elementary school. I’ve just grown up doing it and continue to love everything about it.
TDP: Why did you choose UCA?
EM: I decided to commit to UCA mainly because of the coaches. Coach Derek Jacobus and Coach Josey Weaver were so welcoming, and made me feel special. They did a great job showing me around, and getting to know me and my family.
TDP: What is your favorite event and your best event?
EM: My favorite event is definitely high jump, and ironically, it is also my best event.
TDP: What has been your worst, or distasteful, or disappointing memory in sports?
EM: The worst moment for me would probably have to be having my whole freshman year canceled from COVID. That was disappointing.
TDP: Your best memory?
EM: My favorite memory would have to be Regionals my sophomore year. I won every event I competed in except 300 hurdles. I think I got third in them.
TDP: In your best event, if you had the opportunity to talk to a freshman who does the same event, what would you tell her, how would you advise her?
EM: We actually have a freshman who does the same event now, Carsyn Gilbert. But I think I would try to tell her that she’s not going to always have good jumping days, and when you have those bad ones to just keep working toward the good ones until you get there.
TDP: What would you like your college education to lead into? What do you want to be, and to be doing 10 years from now?
EM: I want to go to medical school. I’m thinking about either neonatology and OB, or some kind of surgery. I’m interning right now at the Northeastern Health System Hospital in Tahlequah, and I get to watch all kinds of surgeries. It’s pretty amazing.
TDP: You have two younger sisters, Maren and A.J. What advice would you give them about life? About sports? About boys?
EM: I’d tell them to read their Bible every day. Don’t date until college. And say yes to everything you’re invited to, because it goes by so fast.
Morrison is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Morrison. She has a lot of relatives in the medical profession. Her maternal grandmother, Donna Reese of Westville; her paternal grandmother, Sandra Smith of Muskogee; her maternal great grandmother, Donna Trembly of Keys; her maternal aunt, Jennifer Reese of Westville, as well as several other close relatives are currently in or are retired from some area of medicine.
