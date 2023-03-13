The Tahlequah varsity track teams opened their 2023 season, March 9, at the Glenpool Invitational, and both the girls and the boys made good showings.
That's especially true since both teams are still short some members from the basketball teams, and since this was also their first meet of the season.
Senior Emily Morrison, a track signee with the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, took first place in high jump with a jump of 5-4, gaining 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
Sophomore Jacob Tiger took first place in the boys' 3200 meter run with a time of 10:19.81, gaining 10 points for the Tigers. For those interested, 3200 meters is just slightly less than two miles.
Junior Trae Baker also gathered in a first place medal with a time of 4:35.58 in the boys' 1600 meter run, and also gained 10 points for the Tigers. Baker also finished second in the boys' 800 meter run, good for eight more Tiger points.
Lady Tiger Head Coach Elzy Miller said the girls did really well.
"We finished seventh out of 17 teams," Miller said. "We had 45 points as a team.
"Em won the high jump, and she also placed in the 100 meter hurdles, and the 300 meter hurdles," he said. "And McKenna Hood took second in the 800 meter run, and fourth in the 1600 meter run.
"Overall, that's not bad, especially since we're still short some kids," he said.
Listed below are the Tahlequah results from the Glenpool meet. Results are listed as follows: An asterisk* denotes placing second through sixth. A double asterisk** denotes first place. First is the event, followed by the athlete's name or names, order of finish, time or distance, and points won, if applicable.
Girls' Results
Girls' 4x100-meter relay: Anabell McKenna, Kirsten Kelly, Dynashia Bailey, and Kynley Frazier, 10th, 55.52.
* Girls' 100-meter hurdles: Emily Morrison, sixth, 18.05, 1 point; Laney Wyatt, 18th, 21.98; Kynley Frazier, 20th, 22.99.
Girls' 100-meter dash: Kaelee Stark, 31st, 14.56; Lauren Jackson, fifty seventh, 16.12.
Girls' 3200-meter run: Ashly Ledezma, 12th, 14:56.13.
Girls' 4x200-meter relay: Anabell McKenna, Kirsten Kelly, Dynashia Bailey, and Kynley Frazier, ninth, 1:56.78.
*Girls' 800-meter run: McKenna Hood, second, 2:27.25, 8 points; Aisha Swimmer, 16th, 2:45.81; Haley Wilson, 26th, 2:56.35; Annika Barr, 29th, 3:03.74; Jasmine Alanis, 37th, 3:21.89.
Girls' 400-meter dash: Haley Wilson, 29th, 1:09.97.
*Girls' 300-meter hurdles: Emily Morrison, sixth, 53.63, 1 point; Dynashia Bailey, 30th, 56.66; Laney Wyatt, 18th, 59.66; Elianah Auguston, 19th, 59.82; Kirsten Kelly, 23rd, 1:00.49.
Girls' 200-meter dash: Kaelee Stark, 27th, 30.94; Lauren Jackson, 47th, 34.97.
*Girls' 1600-meter run: McKenna Hood, fourth, 5:35.42, 4 points.
*Girls' 4x400-meter relay: Anabell McKenna, Haley Wilson, Tori Pham, and McKenna Hood, fourth, 4:29.74, 8 points.
**Girls' high jump: Emily Morrison, first, 5-4, 10 points.
*Girls' pole vault: Tori Phan, fourth, 7-6, 4 points.
Girls' long jump: Lauren Jackson, 22nd, 12-4; Jasmine Alanis, 31st, 11-2.
Girls' discus throw: Sadie Stanglin, seventh, 99-0; Alexia Hodge, 21st, 73-6.
*Girls' shot put: Alexa McClure, second, 36-8.5, 8 points; Makayla Horn, sixth, 33-8.75, 1 point; Sadie Stanglin, seventh, 32-10.
Boys' Results
Boys' 4x100-meter relay: Austin Marsh, Merrick Combs, Jake Girty, Drake Park, 10th, 47.25.
*Boys' 110-meter hurdles: Novien Webb, sixth, 17.33, 1 point; Seth Burney, 13th, 18.51; Jason Delight, 15th, 19.19.
Boys' 100-meter dash: Austin Marsh, 18th, 12.23; Daniel Carey, 20th, 12.28; Drake Park, 27th, 12.35; Xaxton Carshall, 37th, 12.56; Merrick Combs, 50th, 12.84; Kingston Hall, 51st, 12.88; Jake Girty, 52nd, 12.90; Levi Daniels, 62nd, 13.13; Vega Lee, 65th, 13.20.
**Boys' 3200-meter run: Jacob Tiger, first, 10:19.81, 10 points.
Boys' 4x200-meter relay: Austin Marsh, Daniel Carey, Jake Girty, Drake Park, 12th, 1:39.12.
*Boys' 800-meter run: Trae Baker, second, 1:58.22, 8 points; Jalen Hooper, 13th, 2:12.91; Ismael Perez, 22nd, 2:17.24; Taben Neal, 31st, 2:22.64; Kelton McCollough, 34th, 2:23.45; Braxton McCarty, 46th, 2:28.53; Wyatt Burson, 48th, 2:29.72; Joseph Espinosa, 54th, 2:33.47; Jonah Asbill, 66th, 2:44.40.
Boys' 400-meter dash: Aiden Seawright, 27th, 57.39; Xaxton Carshall, 37th, 58.42; Merrick Combs, 41st, 58.86; Kelton McCollough, 44th, 59.08; Vega Lee, 54th, 1:01.25.
*Boys 300-meter hurdles: Novien Webb, fourth, 44.09, 4 points; Cayden Nix, seventh, 46.33; Nolan Wright, eighth, 46.39; Jason Delight, 20th, 48.50.
Boys' 200-meter dash: Daniel Carey, 32nd, 25.62; Kingston Hall, 33rd, 25.72; Xaxton Carshall, 37th, 25.88; Vega Lee, 51st, 26.54; Levi Daniels, 54th, 27.06.
**Boys' 1600-meter run: Trae Baker, first, 4:35.58, 10 points; Jacob Tiger, eighth, 4:51.62.
*Boys' 4x400 meter relay: Austin Marsh, Daniel Carey, Drake Park, Trae Baker, sixth, 3:40.21, 1 point.
*Boys' high jump: Nolan Wright, fourth, 5-10, 4 points.
Boys' long jump: Nolan Wright, 14th, 18-2; Seth Burney, 24th, 16-5; Vega Lee, 31st, 15-9.
Boys' discus throw: Carter Kelly, eighth, 117-3; Vernon Buckner, 10th, 112-6; Ethan Teaney, 23rd, 96-1; Jeremy Campbell, 28th, 90-8.
Boys' shot put: Carter Kelly, 16th, 38-6; Ethan Teaney, 24th, 37-4.5; Oscar Saldana, 42nd, 33-11.
Tiger Head Coach Brad Gilbert said the boys all ran well.
"Our relay teams competed well, but only the 4x400-meter team placed," Gilbert said. "They finished sixth. Overall, the boys finished eighth out of 17 teams. We finished with 39 team points.:
The next track meet involving Tahlequah will be a fifth and sixth grade meet at Arrowhead, March 22. The following day, March 23, the seventh- and eighth-grade track teams will be at Glenpool.
The Tahlequah varsity track teams will compete at Wagoner, March 24.
