The most highly anticipated day of the year for many thousands of Oklahoma hunters arrive Saturday, Nov. 19, as the state’s deer gun hunting season officially begins a half-hour before sunrise.
For many sportsmen and sportswomen, this will be the best time to put venison in the freezer and maybe hang a trophy on the wall. Deer gun season will run 16 days, through Dec. 4.
This year’s Rut Report indicates plenty of hunter success is likely, as deer movement has been reported in all regions of the state. See all the latest reports from the field listed below by region.
“A lot of people have been kind of concerned with all the drought that’s been going on,” said Big Game Biologist Dallas Barber with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “But what we see with drought a lot of the time is that we have a higher harvest. Deer are having to move a lot farther to meet those needs that they have.”
Again this year, Barber is urging deer hunters to do their part to help the state’s overall deer herd health by harvesting antlerless deer.
“It still remains as important as ever to place emphasis on doe harvest to keep a healthy, thriving population,” said Barber. '
Antlerless deer harvest is even more important when populations are growing.
To encourage a greater harvest of does, the department allows each hunter to take as many as eight antlerless deer combined over the various hunting seasons, and has increased open dates for antlerless deer harvest. Hunters who applied for this year’s controlled hunts may take even more antlerless deer, as controlled hunt deer harvests do not count toward a hunter’s overall season limit. Also, ODWC continues to promote the "Hunters in the Know ... Take a Doe!" public awareness campaign.
Barber praised hunters for their voluntary participation in the past, because every time a hunter takes a shot, he or she makes a decision about deer herd management. With about 95% of Oklahoma's land under private ownership, hunter participation is critical to effectively manage deer statewide.
To help hunters plan their opening-day outing in the deer woods, here are the most recent regional reports from Wildlife Department field personnel.
The northeast region is reported by Wildlife biologist Colby Farquhar.
Rut activity is currently peaking. Reports of mature buck movement and harvest have dramatically increased over the previous week.
Due to the drought this year, food availability is highly variable across the region. Forb production seems to be lower than normal, and both hard and soft mast production range from poor to locally abundant. Most of the region has seen some precipitation at this point, so water is less of a draw than it was earlier in the season.
Daytime movement has been increasing significantly over the past 10 days, with mature bucks being seen on their feet cruising, chasing, and breeding does at all hours of the day and night.
Eufaula WMA and Cherokee PHA are top choices, but individuals shouldn't overlook the smaller areas, such as Ozark Plateau and Tenkiller WMAs. These smaller areas often see less pressure and can grant those who put in a little work a great hunting experience. As always, hunters should consult the current hunting regulations for accurate rules and area restrictions before heading afield.
Advice for deer hunters includes pre-scouting the hunting area; and getting up earlier, walking farther, or thinking outside the box as far as access goes to help get away from other hunters. Hunters should use hunter pressure to their advantage, and hunt weekdays and be prepared for all-day sits. They should also pay attention to both the prevailing wind and thermals, and make sure they have practiced and checked the accuracy of their gun.
The biggest mistakes to avoid includes not taking the wind into consideration; not being prepared for the weather; not practicing with their weapon of choice; and not hunting the mid-day. While calling can be exciting, hunters shouldn't overdo it. Hunters should wear their hunting clothes in the truck, at the gas station, etc., because clothing can absorb unnatural odors.
Farquhar said he would expect most public land to see a decent bit of pressure on opening day. The weather forecast looks great with clear skies, low wind, and temperature in the mid-40s for highs and high-20s for lows. The rut may have peaked by then, but hunters should expect bucks to still be looking for receptive does.
